Glen Powell Has Seen Twisters, Shares His Reaction To The Mysterious Sequel

When Glen Powell was chasing tornadoes in the first Twisters trailer , I already felt the thrill of adventure. Its 1996 blockbuster predecessor provided an adrenaline rush, especially with that scene that took place at the center of a tornado. But, now, the stakes seem to have been raised, as a team of storm chasers will face the threat of two destructive tornadoes. We still have a few months before the flick debuts as part of the 2024 movie schedule, though Powell has been fortunate enough to see it already. With that, he's now sharing his reaction.

There’s a reason why Twister is considered one of the best disaster movies of all time . 1996’s high-grossing movie knew how to thrill audiences with impressive effects and kept them guessing over which characters would make it out alive. Now, you can only imagine how wild it'll be for these new storm chasers to brave two tornadoes in their quest to test an experimental weather alert system. Glen Powell spoke to People on the red carpet at the SAG Awards and, while discussing the upcoming sequel, he shared some glowing thoughts:

I still don't know how to talk about it. All I can say is it's badass. It's really cool. The movie – I mean we have the best of the best in terms of actors and department heads on this thing. Lee Isaac Chung directed the hell out of it. We just saw it and it's spectacular. I'm super excited to unleash it on audiences this summer.

I already know what I’ll be seeing this summer! While the actor likely wouldn't want to say anything super negative about the production ahead of its release, I still take this as a good sign. Based on what I saw in the trailer, Twisters gives off ‘90s summer blockbuster vibes. Superhero movies may be grabbing audience's attention these days, but it’ll be nice to have a different kind of big-budget feature to hit the big screen this summer.

It was first reported in 2020 that a sequel to the Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt-led film wouldn't happen but that a Twister reboot would be made . However, Glen Powell told Vogue that his new film is a standalone sequel with an original story and no OG characters. Anyone who missed out on the excitement of seeing the first flick in theaters back in the ‘90s now has the chance to see a storm-chasing movie. We'll see if this one strikes a chord with the current generation as the other film did years ago.

While Twisters won't feature appearances from Bill Paxton (who passed away in 2017) or Helen Hunt, there’s still a key OG element director Lee Isaac Chung used that was important for the sequel. The Minari director wanted to add the same level of adventure that the '90s film conveyed and that ultimately inspired some audience members to enter the field of meteorology.

With Glen Powell heaping praise on Twisters, I can’t wait to see what the sequel has in store for us. We'll all have the chance to see for ourselves when it opens in theaters on July 19th.