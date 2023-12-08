Godzilla Minus One Is Already Breaking Box Office Records

December is a big month for movie theaters. Studios put out their most promising dramas, hoping to be considered for Oscar gold after the New Year, and sometimes big tentpole movies are released in hopes of bringing families together at the movies during the Holiday season. There are a lot of great entries in theaters this year, but the big winner this week was the Japanese film, Godzilla Minus One. Despite some box office competition with films like Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the action film broke some big records at the box office, making it a win of international cinema.

According to a press release by Toho International, Godzilla Minus One did incredibly well at the box office in its first week of US release. The film grossed $14.36 million, making it the highest-grossing live action Japanese film in North America. It also had the biggest international film opening of the year in the US, pulling ahead of notable awards fodder like Anatomy of a Fall and The Taste of Things. According to Box Office Mojo, the Takashi Yamazaki-directed film has grossed a total of $42.35 million worldwide so far, which is a big win against a $15 million budget.

The surprise popularity of Godzilla Minus One can be attributed to many factors. The Japanese Godzilla film is receiving rapturous reviews from critics, and the movie seems to be satisfying fans as well. Many are calling Minus One the best Godzilla film yet, with a lot of credit being given to the deep Godzilla influences Yamazki pulled from when making the film. There are a lot of Godzilla films out there, but the latest entry is truly something special, likely pulling ahead in Godzilla movie rankings for many.

Godzilla Minus One has a lot to offer so it’s no surprise it is doing so well. It follows the classic story of a giant monster ravaging a country, but this time, the film takes place in Japan in the years following World War II. The film shows the nation trying to recover when suddenly faced with a new devastating challenge. The historical context ups the stakes of the monster movie, making it stand out against the rest. It is a must-see for Godzilla fans, and anyone else who is looking for something new and exciting to round out 2023 at the movies.

While in the past international cinema hasn’t gotten that much attention from casual movie goers, as of late this has seemed to change. Movies like Parasite and Roma have seen mainstream success in the states, and the accessibility given to audiences due to streaming have also helped bring more eyes to international titles. Squid Game remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and Money Heist and Dark have additionally reached American audiences. Hopefully this trend continues, and Godzilla Minus One isn’t an outlier for Japanese cinema in North America.

You can catch Godzilla Minus One in theaters now, as it is currently playing nationwide. Fans of the franchise should also check out our guide to where to stream other Godzilla films in anticipation for the new installment. For more information on other exciting titles hitting cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.