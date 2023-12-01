Critics Have Seen Godzilla Minus One, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About The Toho Film
Takashi Yamazaki's new movie is in theaters now.
There are few movie monsters as iconic as Godzilla, despite the kaiju seeing its share of ups and downs since the original 1954 Toho film. The latest addition to the canon is Godzilla Minus One, which was announced in 2022, from Takashi Yamazaki (who pulls triple duty with the writing directing and VFX) and critics seem to think this is offering ranks among the best Godzilla movies, no matter which of the Godzilla eras you prefer. The film was released in Japan in November to coincide with the 1954 movie’s anniversary, and it’s now also in theaters in the United States.
Set before the original film — in a devastated post-WWII Japan — Godzilla Minus One follows Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a disgraced kamikaze pilot who faked a plane malfunction to escape death. His journey of shame and guilt color the destruction around him, as he and other civilians are forced to rally against the atomically charged behemoth. Let’s get to the critics, starting with Pete Hammond of Deadline, who says this project is unlike any of the many films that came before it. He writes:
J Hurtado of ScreenAnarchy agrees that Takashi Yamazaki has a gripping human story to tell, calling it one of the best Godzilla films in decades and perhaps second only to Ishirō Honda’s original. Hurtado continues:
Alan Ng of Film Threat rates it a 9 out of 10, saying this movie gets the details right with its devastating and awe-inspiring destruction. Ng writes:
Simon Abrams of RogerEbert.com gives it 3 out of 4 stars, calling Godzilla Minus One a “well-calibrated popcorn movie.” Abrams is one of many to praise the score by Naoki Sato, calling it “one of the most rousing and nerve-wracking original scores” of any recent Godzilla movie with cues from the iconic Gojira score. The critic concludes:
Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge says Godzilla Minus One highlights the brilliance of the original myth and is worthy of standing alongside the seminal piece of Toho canon. The critic lauds the director for blending digital and practical effects when working both in the water and on land, writing:
Even Gareth Edwards of 2014’s Godzilla called Minus One his favorite of the kaiju, saying it will “definitely be named as the best Godzilla movie of all time,” and the critics seem to agree. The movie has accumulated a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 59 critics (with an equally impressive 98% audience score from more than 250 reviews).
Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters, and once you’ve checked it out, there are plenty of options to watch other Godzilla movies on streaming. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater, for instance, can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) while we wait for Godzilla vs. Kong 2 to hit the 2024 movie release schedule.
