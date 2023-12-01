Critics Have Seen Godzilla Minus One, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About The Toho Film

There are few movie monsters as iconic as Godzilla, despite the kaiju seeing its share of ups and downs since the original 1954 Toho film. The latest addition to the canon is Godzilla Minus One , which was announced in 2022, from Takashi Yamazaki (who pulls triple duty with the writing directing and VFX) and critics seem to think this is offering ranks among the best Godzilla movies , no matter which of the Godzilla eras you prefer. The film was released in Japan in November to coincide with the 1954 movie’s anniversary, and it’s now also in theaters in the United States.

Set before the original film — in a devastated post-WWII Japan — Godzilla Minus One follows Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a disgraced kamikaze pilot who faked a plane malfunction to escape death. His journey of shame and guilt color the destruction around him, as he and other civilians are forced to rally against the atomically charged behemoth. Let’s get to the critics, starting with Pete Hammond of Deadline , who says this project is unlike any of the many films that came before it. He writes:

In writer-director and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki‘s hands, Godzilla’s screen time adds up to more of a supporting turn to the humans whose lives are deeply affected by his re-emergence. And unlike any previous film, including Ishiro Honda’s irresistible 1954 original, this one isn’t dubbed into English. Godzilla Minus One also is for the first time a period piece. It also happens to be a masterpiece, a thrilling adventure, love story, war epic, psychological drama and, oh yes, monster movie. I wasn’t expecting it, but this Godzilla is firing on all cylinders.

J Hurtado of ScreenAnarchy agrees that Takashi Yamazaki has a gripping human story to tell, calling it one of the best Godzilla films in decades and perhaps second only to Ishirō Honda’s original. Hurtado continues:

Though the film is a reboot set before the original film action, it wisely adheres to much of the established Big G lore, offering plenty of easter eggs for hardcore fans. That being said, it isn’t beholden to the intricacies of the mythology, making this not only a great Godzilla film, but a flat out stellar action film that is the perfect place for new fans to start. Whether you prefer the more seriously toned entries in the series, or the goofier action-forward films, Godzilla Minus One has something for everyone, and it does it all incredibly well.

Alan Ng of Film Threat rates it a 9 out of 10, saying this movie gets the details right with its devastating and awe-inspiring destruction. Ng writes:

If you’re a fan of Godzilla, prepare to have your mind blown with Godzilla Minus One. Set your expectations high, and enjoy the ride. Cast Marvel aside and get ready for the Toho Godzilla Cinematic Universe. See it on the biggest screen and with the best sound system…and bring a few friends while you’re at it.

Simon Abrams of RogerEbert.com gives it 3 out of 4 stars, calling Godzilla Minus One a “well-calibrated popcorn movie.” Abrams is one of many to praise the score by Naoki Sato, calling it “one of the most rousing and nerve-wracking original scores” of any recent Godzilla movie with cues from the iconic Gojira score. The critic concludes:

Yamazaki gives G-fans plenty of reasons to see Godzilla Minus One in theaters. He’s got a clear eye for action and a firm grasp on feel-good, saber-rattling melodrama. Yamazaki’s style, like his movie’s politics, only looks conservative when compared to his predecessors. He made a good Godzilla movie, if not a great one.

Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge says Godzilla Minus One highlights the brilliance of the original myth and is worthy of standing alongside the seminal piece of Toho canon. The critic lauds the director for blending digital and practical effects when working both in the water and on land, writing:

Though this Godzilla is massive, Yamazaki puts emphasis on the creature’s aquatic grace and unimaginable physical strength in scenes set on the high seas where countless sailors meet their bitter ends. But it isn’t until the Minus One’s fully evolved Godzilla makes landfall that you can see how, for all of its modern filmmaking sensibilities, Yamazaki has still made a spectacular disaster movie in Toho’s classic style that blends digital, practical, and sometimes cheesy effects together to create a finished product that feels more than the sum of its parts.

Even Gareth Edwards of 2014’s Godzilla called Minus One his favorite of the kaiju, saying it will “definitely be named as the best Godzilla movie of all time,” and the critics seem to agree. The movie has accumulated a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 59 critics (with an equally impressive 98% audience score from more than 250 reviews).