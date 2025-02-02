Guy Pearce Explained Why He Honestly Thinks He Was 'S--t' In Memento, But I Have To Disagree

Christopher Nolan’s Memento is often hailed as one of the best psychological thrillers and best movies of the 2000s. Despite its small budget, this mind-bending, non-linear puzzle became a big hit. It helped cement Nolan’s reputation as a director who meticulously crafts cinematic experiences. Also, Guy Pearce delivers what many consider a career-defining performance as Leonard Shelby, a man with short-term memory loss trying to unravel the mystery of his wife's murder. But, if you can believe it, Pearce didn’t like his performance and, respectfully, I have to disagree big time.

Guy Pearce was asked about a recent remark he made about how a Warner Bros. exec cost him the role of Batman in Nolan's Oscar-winning Dark Knight Trilogy. In a wild twist of a response, Pearce ended up revealing that he thinks he was terrible in Memento. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the L.A. Confidential star shared that watching the film again for the first time in years left him reeling—and not in a good way:

I need to add something. Because I’m having an existential crisis. I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m shit in that movie. I’d never thought that before, but I did this Q&A of Memento earlier this month and decided to actually watch the film again. But while it was playing I realised I hate what I did. And so all this stuff about an exec at Warners being why I’ve not worked with Chris again? It came crashing down. I know why I didn’t work with Chris again — it’s because I’m no good in Memento.

This revelation is shocking because the Rover actor’s performance in Memento is widely regarded as one of his finest—and, in my opinion, still one of Christopher Nolan’s best flicks. His performance simmers with a mix of frustration, confusion and emotional detachment that perfectly fits Leonard’s fractured reality. The way he plays the role makes us feel just as lost as Leonard, unsure who to trust or what’s real.

And yet the Prometheus star now finds his own work unwatchable. He elaborated on exactly what bothers him about his performance:

I was trying to do a flippant attitude but it was all wrong. John Gielgud once said, ‘You can be good in a good movie, good in a bad movie, bad in a bad movie, but never be bad in a good movie.’ Yet I watched Memento and realised I’m bad in a good movie. Fuck!

To be clear—he’s saying he was terrible in Memento, a film that critics and audiences alike have consistently praised for over two decades. Hey Guy, please be kind to my buddy Pearce. He’s a fine actor, especially in Memento.

When asked if he’s ever told Christopher Nolan about this harsh self-assessment, the Hurt Locker alum had a surprising response:

No, because I reckon he’d agree with me. It’s funny; people say I should’ve been nominated for Memento. Now I understand why I wasn’t. Look, I’m pleased with LA Confidential, but I look at this and go, ‘Oof! Nails on a chalkboard!’ If I reckon my performance in Neighbours is two out of ten, Memento is a five …

Now, hold on. If Memento is a five, what does that make most other movies? The Inside performer is being way too hard on himself here. The idea that Nolan—who has frequently praised the film and its impact—would secretly agree that Pearce was miscast is pretty hard to believe. If anything, Nolan’s entire film hinged on his performance working, and it did. So, as harsh as this might sound, the actor’s opinion on the subject is just off base and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Even if the England-born A-lister has come to doubt himself, fans haven’t. Memento remains a defining entry in Nolan’s filmography, and it wouldn’t have worked without Pearce carrying it so effortlessly. Leonard Shelby is an intensely tricky role—one that required an actor capable of playing lost, vulnerable, dangerous, and, at times, darkly funny, all at once.

Maybe the A Christmas Carol star is just his own worst critic, or maybe it’s just part of being an actor—always looking back and seeing things that could’ve been done differently. But, for those of us who’ve spent years rewatching Memento and marveling at the sheer precision of his performance? We remember it differently.

If you want to revisit the movie and see why Guy Pearce is wrong, you can stream it with a Prime Video subscription. Also, check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what other projects the in-demand star has planned.