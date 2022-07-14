Halloween Ends’ Andi Matichak Explains Why Filming Opposite Michael Myers Can Be ‘Traumatizing’

The horror genre has been on a roll for a number of years now, with both original movies and long-awaited sequels hitting theaters. The current Halloween trilogy is in the latter category, helping to kickstart the trend of horror movie legacy-quels. The story will seemingly wrap up with Halloween Ends, with actress Andi Matichak recently explaining why filming opposite Michael Myers can be “traumatizing.”

Andi Matichak plays Allyson Nelson aka Laurie Strode’s granddaughter in the current Halloween trilogy. She’s set to end this story with Halloween Ends, which will arrive in theaters this coming October. And while she knows every bone-crunching attack that’s coming from Michael Myers, Nelson recently explained to KTLA why filming opposite The Shape can still be so grueling. As she shared:

Personally, I absolutely love [the movie]. It’s really David Gordon Green’s stamp on the franchise, and I’m very grateful to be included in it. […] I think that we have such incredible filmmakers involved in it that everything is done really well. The practical effects are pretty incredible that Chris Nelson does and seeing that is always incredibly traumatizing.

She’s got a point. The effects involved in the current Halloween trilogy are pretty impressive, and Michael Myers has racked up an impressive body count throughout the last two movies. Andi Matchak has seen the blood and gore up close , and it sounds like it sits with her after filming wraps. There’s definitely one death in Halloween Kills that looks like it would be disturbing to witness. You can check out one of the gnarliest kills below. RIP Cameron.

Andi Matichak’s comments help to show what it’s actually like working on a horror movie. While she ultimately knows the two men underneath Michael Myers’ mask, that doesn’t make the bloody kills any less disturbing to witness. And given the grueling nature of film sets, each one took a number of different takes and set-ups.

It should be fascinating to see where Halloween Ends ultimately takes the characters of both Laurie Strode and Allyson Nelson. Andi Matichak’s signature character has lost almost everyone she’s loved to Michael Myers: her parents ( including Judy Greer’s Karen ), her boyfriend, her best friend. Will she end up a traumatized shut-in like her grandmother, or is she handling this trauma and grief a different way? Only time will tell, but luckily the horror threequel will be here before we know it.

The contents of Halloween Ends are currently being kept under wraps, but that should change soon. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that the movie’s first trailer will arrive next week, on the 20th of July. Information about the plot has been limited, although the movie is expected to feature a lengthy time jump for the onscreen story to catch up to the year IRL.