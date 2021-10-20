Halloween Kills’ Director Reveals The Length Of The Time Jump Between The Sequel And Halloween Ends

Spoilers ahead for Halloween Kills. If you haven’t seen it, keep this tab open and check out the movie in theaters or on Peacock.

A beloved horror franchise returned to theaters when David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills was finally released last weekend. The slasher picked up immediately after the events of the 2018 sequel, and had a strong performance at the box office. Halloween Ends will complete the trilogy , and Green recently revealed the length of the upcoming time jump between the sequels.

The 2018 Halloween was a record-breaking success, and plans were quickly formed for David Gordon Green and Danny McBride to create two more slashers. Halloween Ends will seemingly be Jamie Lee Curtis’ last performance as Laurie Strode, and will also feature a considerable time jump in the timeline. The director further explained this, saying:

There is a time jump. It gets back onto a contemporary timeline, so it'll jump four years.

Well, there you have it. While Halloween Kills was also set in October of 2018, the upcoming threequel will do some catch-up. And it should be interesting to see how the last four years affected survivors like Laurie and Allyson.

David Gordon Green’s comments to Collider show how methodically he and the rest of the folks behind the current Halloween trilogy are approaching the work. Halloween Kills hit the ground running by continuing Michael Myers’ return to Haddonfield, but Halloween Ends will allow for some time to pass. This will presumably result in the movie’s pacing being more gradual, and I’m especially eager to see how the few surviving characters have managed to live after that fateful night.

Halloween Kills had a massive body count, as nearly everyone who came into contact with The Shape met a grisly fate. This sadly includes Judy Greer’s Karen, who was the final in a scene that paid homage to Pyscho . It was a tragic ending, one that will no doubt shatter both Allyson and Laurie. There are just two Strode women left, and the four-year time jump will reveal if this either brought them together or tore them apart.

Another character I’m eager to catch up with is Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace, who managed to escape Michael and survive Halloween Kills. She’ll likely also have a role in Halloween Ends, which should please fans of John Carpenter’s 1978 original movie. Let’s just hope she keeps that pillowcase full of bricks around for safety.

The 2018 sequel and Halloween Kills have wildly different tones, with the new movie making Haddonfield a character itself. Halloween Ends will presumably focus back on Laurie and her family, especially after the losses they faced when Michael Myers returned.