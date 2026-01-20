It's Hard To Relate To Ralph Fiennes' Character In 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, But There Is One Thing I Definitely Get

Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is an early favorite of mine in the 2026 movie schedule. I loved the previous film, 28 Years Later, and I may like this one even more. 2026 could be a down year for horror films, especially after last year was so strong, but it’s off to a great start here. The hero of the film, or one of the heroes, is, of course, Dr. Ian Kelson, played by the great Ralph Fiennes. Though we’re rooting for him, it’s impossible to relate to him, at least for me. However, his dedication to picking the right music for the right moment is something I can definitely relate to.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

I’m Always Particular About My Music

Ask any of my friends, and you’ll learn quickly that music and the vibe it sets are very important to me. I’m constantly making playlists at the drop of a hat for almost any and every activity. If I’m going on vacation, I’ll create multiple playlists for each day. Not just each day, but each part of the day.

What should we listen to when we wake up? What will be the best music for setting the mood before we go out at night? Plane rides without curated playlists sound awful to me. Headed to New Orleans? Fire up Louis Armstrong and The Meters. Flying to New York City? Paul Simon and Wu-Tang, of course (yeah, I like to get a weird mix going). Survive the Zombie apocalypse? Iron Maiden has to be on the playlist. This is where I relate to Kelson.

The most notable moment, of course, is Kelson picking Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast” for that freaking amazing scene when he introduces himself to The Fingers. It’s not the only one, though, as he clearly puts a lot of thought into each Duran Duran song that he chooses when picking out which record to spin in his bunker. To quote another song in the movie: “Everything in its right place.” I get it. I’m with Kelson on this. It’s perhaps the only thing I’m with him on.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

I Wouldn’t Survive Like Kelson

Let’s be real here, I write about pop culture for a living, and Kelson had years of medical training and practice before the Rage Virus ravaged the United Kingdom. There’s no way I would be able to survive as he does. I’d like to believe I'd do ok in a zombie apocalypse, but my survival skills would be more about making the right allies, as my encyclopedic knowledge of ‘80s movie quotes probably won’t kill any zombies. It will make my potential allies laugh, though.

I don’t even know where I would find enough iodine to be slathered in it day after day, and I definitely wouldn't come up with a way to maybe end the apocalypse. Nothing about my survival would be anything like Kelson’s. I could be part of a commune like the one Spike (Alfie Williams) was born into in 28 Years Later (which you can rewatch with a Netflix Subscription), so I do think my survival is possible. But living on my own, in a bunker, building a pyramid of skulls? Not likely. If I have to survive in a commune, I just hope there are Duran Duran and Iron Maiden records to play.