Margot Robbie Was Intimidated About 'Getting Naked' On Wolf Of Wall Street, Until She Came To One Realization

The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the most sexually explicit movies you’ll find on Paramount+, and there are plenty of reasons for that. From office sex party sequences to all of the steamy love scenes between Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie’s characters, Martin Scorsese’s movie satirically shows how sex, money, and power can blend in the lifestyle of wealthy Wall Street brokers. The movie was also Robbie's breakthrough role, and it was quite a feat. She recently admitted to being anxious about “getting naked” for the film, but that all changed due to a major epiphany.

In the film, after Jordan Belfort meets lingerie designer Naomi Lapaglia at a party, they head back to his place, and she reveals her birthday suit to the Wall Street broker. Margot Robbie previously said it was her idea for her character to come out “completely naked”, compared to in a robe, to fully portray Naomi using sex as a power dynamic. However, the Aussie actress revealed in a BTS interview with Paramount Pics about how she had to get over the initial trepidation of being in the nude while cameras were rolling:

When I first read the script, my initial thought was, ‘Oh, it’d be an amazing role. But my God, I could never get naked.’ And, now, it’s just like, well, clothes off because the far crazier things are happening. You go out on a limb, and everyone’s just going out on a limb as well.

While Robbie was getting paid for this role, I think she's a real trooper for having faced her fears for the sake of her art. It seems that what changed her perspective was the simple realization that her nude scenes weren't amongst the wildest feats that any actor had to perform on set. So it sounds like there was a bit of comfort to be found in the fact that her colleagues were also being pushed out of their comfort zones in certain ways. I mean, if you're going to go all in, why not do it as a group, right?

It’s true that many crazy scenes happen in The Wolf of Wall Street. For instance, Leonardo DiCaprio and his co-star, Jonah Hill, went “out on a limb” with the amazing improvisation they worked in the movie, making for an unpredictable filming experience. I love that under the direction of Scorsese, the Wolf cast was able to take some risks and see how far they could go to portray their outrageous characters.

As scary as it must have been for Margot Robbie to be fully nude in her first big movie, it's great that she got to work with a supportive team. During that same interview, she credited Leonardo DiCaprio for making her time on set a lot easier:

Leo’s great! I mean, he’s amazing to work with. Just go in any direction and he’ll be right there. And it pushes me to do more and take more risks.

I can understand the notion of an actor feeling ease knowing their scene partner has their back (and in this case, I mean that physically and literally). All in all, it's wonderful that Robbie and DiCaprio seemingly had a firm level of trust with one another, (especially since there was even a time she was also worried she was going to stab DiCaprio with her heel in one sexually-explicit scene).

Even with everything she did amid filming, Robbie actually assumed she would be cut out of a lot of the Scorsese movie. However, as evidenced by the cringy WoWS screening she held for her family, those nude scenes remained intact in the final cut. While that was good for Robbie from a career standpoint, it did make for an awkward screening for her relatives.

Still, Margot Robbie's comments on her initial aversion to being nude on camera aren't just a testament to her ability to overcome personal hurdles. They also illustrate the power of strength in collaboration and knowing that others on set are aware of the awkward nature of a production and are taking risks, too. And, today, the Barbie actress feels more comfortable about being nude in her movies, provided her character is using it for a purpose and not being objectified.

Anyone who wants to see Robbie's Naomi wield her sexuality in The Wolf of Wall Street should grab a Paramount+ subscription and stream it now.