The Disney+ & Hulu Bundle Is Discounted Just In Time For Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

With streaming services getting more and more expensive every year or so, it’s always good news when some of the best platforms around start announcing major discounts. Well, you can add the Disney+ Hulu Bundle to that list, as the House of Mouse has just announced a consumer-friendly discount for new and returning subscribers. The timing couldn’t be any better, considering one of the biggest premieres on the 2026 TV schedule is only a few weeks away.

If you’ve been thinking about signing up for the plan that bundles a Disney+ subscription with a Hulu subscription, but are also worried about the price, check out this much-welcomed discount that’s arrived just in time for the hotly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Let’s break down one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen outside of Black Friday in a very long time.

Disney+ & Hulu Bundle: From $4.99 A Month (For Three Months)

Just in time for the return of Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ Hulu Bundle is available at a steep discount. New and returning subscribers can get the ad-supported version of the bundle for $4.99 a month for three months, a savings of 61%.

(Image credit: Disney+)

You Can Get The Bundle For More Than 60 Percent Off In March

There have been some major Disney+ price hikes in recent years, but this new hefty discount is going to offer new and returning subscribers a brief reprieve if they act fast. The Disney+ Hulu Bundle usually costs $12.99 per month for the ad-supported model, but this new offer slashes more than 60 percent off, giving you three months of streaming for $4.99 per month. That’s $8 per month, or $24 through the duration of the deal.

However, there are some things to keep in mind. First, you have until March 24, 2026, to take advantage of this offer before it reverts to its standard price. Second, this is for the ad-supported version of the app, as there are currently no deals in place for the more expensive, ad-free option. If you don’t mind ads and love saving money, this deal is for you!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Deal Lasts Three Months, Meaning You Can Watch All Of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Are you excited for the return of Jessica Jones? What about Matthew Lillard’s mysterious character facing off with Kingpin? If you answered both of those questions with “Yes,” then you’ll really dig this Disney+ Hulu Bundle deal. The discount that I broke down above may come to an end on March 24 (the day Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres), but even if you sign up the day new episodes drop, you’ll be able to watch each new episode as it drops.

Signing up now (or at least ahead of the show’s return) also comes with the benefit of being able to watch all of the adventures in Hell’s Kitchen up until this point, as Disney+ is the streaming home for Daredevil, Daredevil Born Again, and Jessica Jones. If you’re not caught, now’s your opportunity to make it happen.

Another reason to be excited about this deal is that it’s here just in time for Zootopia 2 landing on the list of new movies streaming on March 11. On top of that, you can also see what’s in store for all the Academy Award nominees when the Oscars stream live on Hulu on March 15. Just remember, this discount expires on March 24.