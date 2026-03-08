More (Absolutely Alleged) Details About Zendaya And Tom Holland's Wedding

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been making headlines again as of late, and it’s not because of the titles they have hitting the 2026 movie schedule. It’s been known for a while that the pair got engaged sometime in late 2024 and, since then, many have been curious about when they’ll tie the knot. Zendaya’s friend and longtime stylist, Law Roach, seemingly let the cat out of the bag, though, claiming at the Actor Awards that she and Holland married. Now, more alleged details on the supposed wedding have dropped.

Further Claims About Holland And Zendaya’s Alleged Wedding Are Reported

As of this writing, neither Holland (29) nor Zendaya (29) have commented on their nuptials one way or the other. There may still not be any concrete evidence regarding whether the two A-listers have indeed exchanged vows, but a recent report from Deuxmoi suggests that Roach was telling the truth. In a post shared to Instagram, the aforementioned pop culture insider alleged that Zendaya and Holland tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy. Further specifics on the purported ceremony were not provided.

What was also alleged, though, was that the wedding took place a few weeks ago. Of course, this should all be taken with a massive grain of salt. Still, it’s worth noting that a couple of weeks back, Zendaya went viral for sporting a gold band in public as opposed to the pricey engagement ring she’d been sporting for months. The general public can only speculate as to what’s really going on here. In an interesting turn of events, though, a Spider-Man co-star may have added some fuel to the fire.

How One Actor Added To The Rumors Regarding Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Marriage

This summer, Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones, respectively in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Among their new co-stars is Liza Colón-Zayas, who’s best known for her Emmy-winning work on The Bear. Just recently, Colón-Zayas took to her Instagram stories and shared a tidbit about Holland and Zendaya’s purported nuptials and tagged them. Page Six reports that within that post, Colón-Zayas added an emoji of hands forming a heart.

(Image credit: FX)

Of course, that’s far from a confirmation that a wedding actually took place. It’s definitely possible that Colón-Zayas didn’t know for sure whether her colleagues had tied the knot at that time and was taking whatever news she shared as the gospel truth. Or maybe she did know with certainty and was celebrating. Honestly, it’s hard to say what her post actually means.

All of this marriage speculation helps illustrate just how much attention there is on Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship. Over the years, the two have been candid about how they’ve sought privacy while having a high-profile relationship. The pair – who began dating sometime in 2021 – do provide some occasional glimpses into their personal lives, though.

Much of what’s been said about the wedding over the past year or so has been second-hand information. Ahead of his headline-grabbing quotes, Law Roach had seemingly been keeping wedding secrets. Roach did, however, claim Zendaya’s dress would be “beautiful,” while also opining that the couple probably wouldn’t release any photos from the ceremony publicly. For now, until either Zendaya or Tom Holland choose to speak out themselves, the public at large can only wonder whether these two are now actually man and wife.