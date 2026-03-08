There's One Star Wars Character I Want To See On The Darth Maul Show (And It's Not Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is set to grace the 2026 TV schedule this spring, and I couldn’t be more excited. Created by Lucasfilm veteran Dave Filoni, the series is set to track Darth Maul’s exploits following the fall of the Republic and during the reign of the Galactic Empire. Alongside the former Sith warrior will be a host of new characters, but I’m also hoping to see one specific familiar face pop up at some point. And, anyone who thinks I'm talking about Maul’s rival, Ob-Wan Kenobi, is mistaken.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

An Imposing Star Wars Character Should Return For Maul – Shadow Lord

Considering the period in the SW timeline we’re dealing with, there are plenty of notable players from this franchise that could appear on Maul’s show. Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader would be obvious choices, but there are also the likes of Cad Bane and Fennec Shand. However, the person I’d most like to see is a powerful individual who’s had quite a journey within the galaxy far, far away – Asajj Ventress.

Originally introduced via 2003’s Clone Wars (which is no longer considered canon), Ventress became a key character during those five seasons. The Dathomir native began as a student of Count Dooku, who later sought to have her killed on Darth Sidius’ orders. Ventress ultimately survives and, between Seasons 3 and 5, she finds herself in positions that see her evading Sidius’ forces and even reluctantly aiding the Jedi. She most notably even teams up with Obi-Wan and duels both Maul and his brother, Savage Opress.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Bad Batch confirmed that Ventress survived the events of the novel Dark Disciple, where she died at the hands of Dooku. Fans received an explanation for her resurrection in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, which attributes her rebirth to the spirit of her fellow Nightsisters. With that, Asajj is around during the time of the Empire, and she’s in a perfect position to cross paths with Maul.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Why It Would Make Sense For Asajj To Appear On Maul – Shadow Lord

More on Star Wars (Image credit: Nicola Goode/Lucasfilm) Upcoming Star Wars Movies And TV Shows

Aside from the fact that Ventress popping up on Maul’s show works from a timeline perspective, there are a few other reasons as to why it makes sense. One of the obvious reasons is the fact that they both hail from Dathomir. Additionally, the two characters occupy the same kind of space within the galaxy at this point. They both operate within the criminal underworld, so it would make too much sense for them to cross paths for one reason or another. Imagine Ventress – who’s a bounty hunter at this point – being contracted to hunt down and kill Maul.

The other major reason as to why Asajj should appear on the show is that she and Maul have had similar journeys. Both know what it’s like to have served under the Sith and been cast aside without a second thought. I’d love to see a conversation between the two characters in which they relate their shared experiences to one another. Of course, I wouldn’t expect such a chat to make them friends but, at least, it could spark a sense of mutual respect between the two of them.

Ventress is nowhere to be seen in the Shadow Lord trailer, but I’m hopeful that Dave Filoni and co. will bring her back. Plus, Ventress voice actress Nika Futterman previously told CinemaBlend she thinks it makes sense for her character to be on the show given the characters' personal histories. We’ll just have to wait and see if it comes to pass.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premieres on April 6 and will be streamable with a Disney+ subscription. In the meantime, check out his and Ventress’ past appearances within the franchise.