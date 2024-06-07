After Haymitch’s Hunger Games Movie Was Announced, Fans Agree On Which Character Should Get Their Own Prequel Next

Just when you thought The Hunger Games film franchise was over once Katniss’ story concluded, we got the first Hunger Games prequel in 2023 about a young President Snow. Then, the news just kept getting better when we found out a prequel film about Katniss’ mentor Haymitch was in the works! With the Suzanne Collins series alive and well, this only makes fans suggest what other beloved characters they’d like to see get a solo movie and they’re all in agreement on one Panem victor.

While the main characters of Katniss and Peeta were always entertaining to watch in The Hunger Games movies, there are so many supporting characters that stole every scene they were in. With the Panem Games being a grisly competition to be forced into, each victor has a story like Katniss’ on what their life was like before The Games and what they had to do to win.

While we’re all excited to see Haymitch Abernathy’s story hit the big screen, there’s another victor social media users want to see get a prequel. Here’s a hint: he was described by Haymitch as a “peacock” and the “Capitol darling.” Take a look at the answer with this X post below:

FINNICK ODAIR YOU'RE NEXT! pic.twitter.com/OeQwzIFDnAJune 6, 2024

You guessed correctly if your answer was Finnick. Now I’m picturing the Grim Reaper picking names out of a bowl for the next movie like Effie did choosing her tributes. After the success of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, fans were quick to turn to Finnick as a Hunger Games prequel character .

When you think about it, there are a lot of elements to his story. He was the youngest tribute to win and he fell for a tribute that he mentored like Snow did. But, there’s also a darkness to his story that would be worth exploring like how Snow sex trafficked the District Four character once he won. I wouldn’t be opposed to a Finnick movie either.

Normally when talks go on about prequels, fans have a tendency to dream of who their ideal cast would be. One X user already had their suggestion of who would play a great Young Finnick and I’d have to agree with this one:

since everyone is talking about the hunger games rn this feels like a wonderful time to once again bring up how perfect walker would be for young finnick pic.twitter.com/dN4xPeQeI8June 6, 2024

Walker Scobell proved himself to be lead actor material as part of the cast of Disney+’s Percy Jackson playing the title character. Through playing the Greek God descendant and starring as Adam Reed in Netflix’s The Adam Project, I’m confident he can provide innocence to the character of Young Finnick. On the other hand, I’d like to see the 15-year-old actor provide a cockiness to the character fans know him for as well.

With a new Haymitch book coming soon, this makes us really excited for what’s to come next for the dystopian series. This energizing tweet does a great job of describing what we’re all feeling right now:

new hunger games book about haymitch so finnick odair warm up you're next pic.twitter.com/54wkoGqJz2June 6, 2024

Let’s hope he is. After all, Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence name-dropped Finnick for characters that he imagined could get their own movie and was willing to follow Suzanne Collins’ lead. Lawrence was already doing that for the President Snow prequel returning as a director for that film. I’m sure he’d know what to do to give Finnick’s backstory justice.

While nothing has been set in stone for a Finnick prequel film, we can all dream, can’t we? Another X tweet expresses their absolute confidence that the prequel we all want will eventually happen:

finnick’s games are next you guys i know this for a fact it’s true i can see things pic.twitter.com/JkXDh4rtLXJune 6, 2024

This tweet may not be wrong as Francis Lawrence said he could picture Haymitch getting a prequel. Clearly, Suzanne Collins had the same idea giving readers and eventually filmgoers some insight into District Twelve’s first victor. Sam Chaflin himself, who played Finnick, expressed interest in a prequel of his character . However, he knows realistically he’d be too old to revisit the part now. Let’s cross our fingers his wish to play Finnick’s dad comes true.

One more post is in agreement with everyone about Finnick being the likely candidate for another Hunger Games prequel. On the other hand, there’s another character prequel suggestion that came to their mind too:

I’m happy for all of you Haymitch girlies but I will be patiently waiting for the day Suzanne decides to write a prequel series about Johanna or Finnick. pic.twitter.com/C2zOAL1sQyJune 6, 2024

Johanna Mason, victor of District Seven, could be a good Hunger Games character worthy of a prequel . We know that she follows the beat of her own drum, is strong with an ax, and is very clever. She would be a good contrast to the popular victors who’ve won in the past as Johanna told Katniss in Mockingjay Part 2 that no one likes her. Her character could be considered the unlikely winner if she's not exactly a fan favorite among Panem residents.