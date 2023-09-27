Hunger Games Director Name Drops Characters That Could Get Their Own Movie, And I’m Sold

Every so often a movie franchise will arrive and become a bonafide sensation. The Hunger Games is definitely in that category, especially since they were based on beloved novels of the same name by Suzanne Collins. Panem is returning to theaters with the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will feature a younger version of the hated villain President Snow . The Hunger Games director name dropped characters that could get their own movie next, and I’m sold. Panem today, Panem tomorrow, Panem forever!

Filmmaker Francis Lawrence had helmed every installment in the Hunger Games franchise , with the exception being the very first movie. That includes The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , which will feature both Snow and Tigris at a young age. The director spoke to EW about the upcoming prequel, where he revealed his interest in telling more stories within the same universe. In his words:

I liked being part of the series originally because the stories are great. But what was always gratifying was that they were always about something. Suzanne always writes from a thematic foundation. The original ones were all about the consequences of war. [Songbirds and Snakes is] about the state of nature. That's what makes them feel rich and not superficial, and I think it's why they've stood the test of time, honestly. If Suzanne has another thematic idea that she feels fits into the world of Panem — whether that's with new people [or] familiar characters [like] Finnick, Haymitch, whoever — I'd be really interested in looking at it and being a part of it. But I don't have any pull of just going, 'I would love to do Finnick's games.' He's a great character, but what's the thematic underpinnings that make it worth telling and relevant.

Honestly, sign me up. I didn’t realize until the trailers for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes started arriving just how much I missed the Hunger Games franchise. There’s something about the mixture of YA and sci-fi that really hits for me. And I’d love to see prequels that show what champions like Finnick and Haymitch won their games.

When Katniss volunteers at the reaping to save her sister Prim, she ends up participating in both the 74th and 75th annual Hunger Games. As such, there’s dozens of stories about past years that could end up being adapted for film. And it would be fun to see Haymitch or Finnick during their games, maybe with certain actors returning to their roles. Later in that same interview with EW, Francis Lawrence explained how it's ultimately up to author Suzanne Collins to decide what’s next. As he put it:

If she has something to say, I want to hear it. I'm fascinated by her perspective. I will always want to follow her lead.

Of course, the future of the Hunger Games on the big screen depends on how The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes performs upon its release. The original franchise made a ton of money, but it’s been years since Jennifer Lawrence used her bow and arrow as Katniss . Does the public still have the same investment in the sci-fi property? Only time will tell. But we won’t have to wait long for answers.