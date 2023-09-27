Hunger Games Director Name Drops Characters That Could Get Their Own Movie, And I’m Sold
After The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, could more Hunger Games prequels come next?
Every so often a movie franchise will arrive and become a bonafide sensation. The Hunger Games is definitely in that category, especially since they were based on beloved novels of the same name by Suzanne Collins. Panem is returning to theaters with the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will feature a younger version of the hated villain President Snow. The Hunger Games director name dropped characters that could get their own movie next, and I’m sold. Panem today, Panem tomorrow, Panem forever!
Filmmaker Francis Lawrence had helmed every installment in the Hunger Games franchise, with the exception being the very first movie. That includes The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will feature both Snow and Tigris at a young age. The director spoke to EW about the upcoming prequel, where he revealed his interest in telling more stories within the same universe. In his words:
Honestly, sign me up. I didn’t realize until the trailers for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes started arriving just how much I missed the Hunger Games franchise. There’s something about the mixture of YA and sci-fi that really hits for me. And I’d love to see prequels that show what champions like Finnick and Haymitch won their games.
When Katniss volunteers at the reaping to save her sister Prim, she ends up participating in both the 74th and 75th annual Hunger Games. As such, there’s dozens of stories about past years that could end up being adapted for film. And it would be fun to see Haymitch or Finnick during their games, maybe with certain actors returning to their roles. Later in that same interview with EW, Francis Lawrence explained how it's ultimately up to author Suzanne Collins to decide what’s next. As he put it:
Of course, the future of the Hunger Games on the big screen depends on how The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes performs upon its release. The original franchise made a ton of money, but it’s been years since Jennifer Lawrence used her bow and arrow as Katniss. Does the public still have the same investment in the sci-fi property? Only time will tell. But we won’t have to wait long for answers.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit theaters on November 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
