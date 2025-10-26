Hear Me Out: The 1990 Remake Of Night Of The Living Dead Is A Better Movie Than The Original

I’m probably going to catch a lot of flak for this, but I think the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead is a better movie than the original. Though Romero’s black-and-white 1968 version, which launched one of my favorite franchises, is inarguably one of the best horror movies of all time, I’ve long had a sweet spot for the updated and revamped version directed by special effects legend Tom Savini.

If you’re pissed off about this take, agree with me, or simply want to hear what I have to say about a horror movie remake that doesn’t suck (it’s actually really, really good), come along with me as I break it all down and explain why newer is better in this case. But first, let me board up those windows and doors in case any angry zombies try to storm the house because of this…

(Image credit: Continental Distributing)

The Original Night Of The Living Dead Is THE Most Important Zombie Movie Of All Time

I’m not really going out on a limb here, but Night of the Living Dead is the most important zombie of all time. If it weren’t for George A. Romero and John Russo (who would go on to create Return of the Living Dead) coming around and changing the face of horror, I honestly don’t know where the genre would be today. The tense, almost dreamlike quality of the transformative horror flick about the dead rising from their graves and feasting on family, friends, and everyone else pretty much started a sub-genre and ushered in a new era of filmmaking.

Romero and company were able to craft not only a great horror story but also a biting piece of social commentary about civil rights, the Vietnam War, and man’s unwillingness to listen to (or trust) his neighbor. Honestly, the themes of this 1968 film are just as relevant, if not more, today than they were nearly 60 years ago.

That said, several improvements were made when Romero and Savini revisited Night of the Living Dead in 1990. Let’s get into it…

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

George A. Romero Vastly Improved His Original Script

Unlike Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake or the atrocious attempt to rework Day of the Dead, the 1990 version of Night of the Living Dead is, for the most part, a faithful remake of the original. The movie is still set in a farmhouse, survivors still attempt to survive the night, and they still tear themselves apart and allow the zombies to come in and finish the job. However, Romero did make some slight yet impactful changes to the script for the remake.

These improvements include everything from tightening certain scenes, adding more tension (both in and outside of the house), adding more drama to the upstairs vs. downstairs dynamic, and inserting more zombies in the house. This also includes a more eloquent and evocative monologue from Tony Todd’s Ben, where the character becomes overcome with emotion while explaining how he survived the initial outbreak.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Barbara Is A Much Better Character In The Remake

But let’s be real, the biggest change in the remake is the way the character of Barbara is treated. I have nothing against Judith O’Dea’s portrayal of Barbara in the original; it’s just that her character was so poorly crafted and written throughout much of the movie. I understand that she’s supposed to represent someone overcome with shock and stress from the horrible sights outside the door, but she contributes next to nothing and seems to have no agency after reaching the farmhouse.

It’s a completely different story in the remake, as Patricia Tallman’s take on Barbara is honestly one of the biggest ass-kickers in horror movie history. A strong female character, this version of Barbara doesn’t take any shit from anyone, comes up with her own plan (if only everyone had listened), and is the sole survivor of the night of the flesh eaters. Plus, the way she comes back to the house the next morning to find survivors is pretty damn epic, especially when she puts one between the eyes of still-alive and still-an-asshole Harry Cooper (Tom Towles).

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Ben Vs. Harry Dynamic Has More Consequences In The Remake

One of the highlights of the original, and something that would set the tone for every other film in George A. Romero’s zombie movies, was the ideological battle between Harry Cooper (Karl Hardman) and Ben (Duane Jones) throughout the night from hell. The constant back and forth between the two men makes the zombies’ job of devouring the survivors that much easier. In the 1990 remake, that’s once again the case, but with far greater consequences.

The original movie ends with Harry dead in the basement with his family, while Ben survives the night (only to be mistaken for a zombie the next morning and killed). In the remake, it’s the bitter rivalry between the two that leads to Ben’s demise and eventual transformation into a zombie the following morning.

Instead of dying because of a random case of mistaken identity (or racism, depending on how you look at it), the film’s hero dies on account of the bitterness between him and his fellow survivor. Just before he dies, he discovers the missing key to the gas pump lock. Had he and Harry worked together, they would have found it and allowed them all to escape instead of being eaten alive.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Plus, Tom Savini's Gore In The Remake (Especially In The Uncut Version) Is Top Notch

Considering that Romero had a shoestring budget when making Night of the Living Dead, it should come as no surprise that his first attempt at making a zombie movie didn’t have that much gore. This would be a completely different story for the remake, as director Savini, pulling from his history in special effects (he made some incredible zombie effects starting with Dawn of the Dead), pulled off some impressive scenes of visceral gore throughout.

I know that gore isn’t everything, but it’s a major part of zombie movies, and there’s no shortage here. This is especially true in the new 4K release with the never-before-seen (at least in an official capacity) uncut version that restores all those grisly shots removed from the theatrical release. With those additions, the gore goes to a new level and adds so much to the overall presentation.

Again, Romero’s original version of Night of the Living Dead is one of the greatest zombie movies of all time and a horror classic that continues to inspire nearly 60 years after its release. It’s just that everything it does, the 1990 remake does a little better.