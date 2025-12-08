Dwayne Johnson Finally Got To Thank Brendan Fraser For Giving Him His Start In The Mummy Franchise: 'Felt Like Raiders Of The Lost Ark'
The stars of The Mummy Returns reunited, and it's all a massive love fest.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 25 years since The Mummy Returns debuted in theaters, and yet, quite a lot has happened since then. The movie’s hero Brendan Fraser, is now an Oscar winner, and the movie’s villain Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Now the two have reunited, and the love fest is truly something special.
Johnson and Fraser were brought together as part of Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series. During the conversation, Johnson had to specifically thank Fraser for the fact that the two of them were even sitting there together. The Rock indicates that Fraser, being the star of The Mummy franchise (which Johnson refers to as a modern Raiders of the Lost Ark) had the power to veto his Hollywood debut. And he might not have been wrong in doing so, given Johnson’s lack of experience. The wrestler turned actor said:
Dwayne Johnson was a huge star in WWE, but was largely unknown outside of that world. However, Johnson’s role as The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns was so well received that it earned Johnson a spinoff of his own, and he’d never really look back. Johnson certainly isn’t wrong that The Mummy Returns started everything. The two men are literally sitting in chairs talking to each other because of that movie. He continued…
For his part, Brendan Fraser doesn’t seem to want to take too much credit for anything, if only because he doesn’t seem to think his giving the green light to Johnson’s casting was ever a question. He says The Rock was “always” the right choice to play The Scorpion King, because the role needed somebody with The Rock’s particular background. Fraser said…
Considering how much these guys love each other, it would be great to get them together again., And considering that The Mummy 4 is a movie that is now happening, there is at least an opportunity to do it.
