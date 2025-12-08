2025 Golden Globe Nominations, Updated Live

Awards Season is here!

Picture of Golden Globe statuette
(Image credit: NBC)

Awards Season is officially upon us, with the best movies and TV over the past year given the chance to take home trophies. But first they need to be nominated, and this morning brought us the official 2025 Golden Globe nominations, honoring both film and television. And like always there's plenty of thrilling nominations, as well as a few snubs. Let's break it all down.

Diego Luna&#039;s Cassian Andor inside experimental TIE Avenger

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Best Male Actor – Television – Drama

Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

LI JUN LI as Grace Chow in Warner Bros. Pictures&amp;rsquo; &amp;ldquo;SINNERS,&amp;rdquo; a Warner Bros. Pictures release

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Best Score Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty in Adolescence

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend

The Monster in the forest

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Zoey, Mira and Rumi looking at a crowd proudly while in matching white and gold costumes near the. end of KPop Demon Hunters

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Song Motion Picture

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
"Golden", KPop Demon Hunters
"I Liked To You", Sinners
"No Place Like Home", Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams” Train Dreams

Billy Crudup smiling at a bar in The Morning Show Season 4.

(Image credit: Apple)

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Stellan Skarsgard and Elle Fanning smiling next to each other during a sunrise in Sentimental Value

(Image credit: Kasper Tuxen/Neon)

Best Non-English Language Motion Picture

It Was Just an Accident (France)
No Other Choice (South Korea)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sound of Falling (Germany)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Sirāt (Spain)

Catherine O&#039;Hara in The Studio.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

(Image credit: A24)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

Charles in hat in disbelief in Only Murders in the Building

(Image credit: Disney+)

Best Male Actor – Television – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Charlie Hunnam&#039;s Ed Gein in green light in Monster: The Ed Gein Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Ellie on The Last of Us Season 2 finale.

(Image credit: Max)

Best Female Actor – Television – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Kristen Bell leaning against bleachers and smiling in Nobody Wants This.

(Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Best Female Actor – Television – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Sarah Snook smiling in the first scene from All Her Fault

(Image credit: Peacock)

Best Female Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Gary De&#039;Snake, Pawbert Lynxley and Judy Hopps look on in Zootopia 2.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Best Animated Motion Picture

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Aunt Gladys asking for a bowl of water in Weapons.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in directorChlo&amp;eacute; Zhao&amp;rsquo;s HAMNET, a Focus Features release.

(Image credit: Agata Grybowska / Focus Features)

Best Director Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Gemma in light blue wardrobe standing in Testing Floor elevator in Severance Season 2 &quot;Chikhai Bardo&quot;

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Best Drama Series

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Jesse Plemons working the line in Bugonia.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good looking over her left shoulder.

(Image credit: Universal)

Best Female Actor — Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Quinta Brunson sitting with her hands clasped together on the table in Abbott Elementary.

(Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Brad Pitt smiles slightly while standing in his race suit in F1.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1: The Movie
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Dax Shepard pointing on Parks and Recreation.

(Image credit: NBC)

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
SmartLess
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First

Kevin Hartin the trailer for Acting My Age

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman, PostMortem
Kevin Hart, Acting my Age
Ricky Gervais, Mortality

Dwayne Johnson&#039;s Mark Kerr holding championship belt and smiling in The Smashing Machine

(Image credit: a24)

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Julia Roberts sitting down in a white blazer and a drink in hand in After The Hunt

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Michelle Fuller bald in Bugonia

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Nouvelle Vague

MICHAEL B. JORDAN as Stack in Warner Bros. Pictures&amp;rsquo; &amp;ldquo;SINNERS,&amp;rdquo; a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Best Motion Picture — Drama 

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

