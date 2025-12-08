2025 Golden Globe Nominations, Updated Live

Awards Season is officially upon us, with the best movies and TV over the past year given the chance to take home trophies. But first they need to be nominated, and this morning brought us the official 2025 Golden Globe nominations, honoring both film and television. And like always there's plenty of thrilling nominations, as well as a few snubs. Let's break it all down.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Best Male Actor – Television – Drama

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Best Score Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1: The Movie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Song Motion Picture

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Golden", KPop Demon Hunters

"I Liked To You", Sinners

"No Place Like Home", Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams” Train Dreams

(Image credit: Apple)

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

(Image credit: Kasper Tuxen/Neon)

Best Non-English Language Motion Picture

It Was Just an Accident (France)

No Other Choice (South Korea)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sound of Falling (Germany)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Sirāt (Spain)

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

(Image credit: A24)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Maggie O’Farrell and Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, Sentimental Value

(Image credit: Disney+)

Best Male Actor – Television – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Male Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

(Image credit: Max)

Best Female Actor – Television – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

(Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Best Female Actor – Television – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

(Image credit: Peacock)

Best Female Actor – Television – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Best Animated Motion Picture

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

(Image credit: Agata Grybowska / Focus Features)

Best Director Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Best Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

(Image credit: Universal)

Best Female Actor — Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

(Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

(Image credit: NBC)

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

SmartLess

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First

(Image credit: Netflix)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life

Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman, PostMortem

Kevin Hart, Acting my Age

Ricky Gervais, Mortality

(Image credit: a24)

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Nouvelle Vague

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners