I Watched Every Scream Movie Before Halloween, And Here’s What Still Slaps (And What Doesn’t)

With Halloween approaching and the upcoming Scream VII on the horizon, I decided to binge the entire Scream franchise—from 1996’s genre-resetting original to 2023’s bloodier, glossier Scream VI. Some entries are some of the best horror movies of all time, holding up even decades after release. Other entries–looking at you, Scream 3–Not so much. But through the meta-commentary, fake-out deaths, and increasingly elaborate who-dunnits, a few things still completely rule. So here’s what still absolutely slaps about the Scream series, and what doesn’t quite hold up to scrutiny.

Still Slaps – The Cold Opens Are The Gold Standard

Let’s start with the obvious: Scream is a classic horror franchise, and nobody does a cold open better. From Drew Barrymore’s unforgettable turn in the 1996 original to Jenna Ortega’s clever meta fake-out in Scream (2022), this franchise knows how to grab you before the title card even hits.

Even the lesser entries (Scream 3, looking at you and your abysmal Rotten Tomatoes score again!) try to do something interesting in the first ten minutes. They don’t always succeed, but they never phone it in — pun intended. And when they do land, they remind you why Ghostface remains such an iconic slasher even thirty years since he stabbed his way into our hearts.

The opening kill (or fake-out) in a Scream movie isn’t just a gimmick but a tone setter. And even after all these years, the openings still know how to mess with you. If I had to pick a favorite, I think the OG Barrymore opening is the best, but a close second is Scream (2022), which turns audience expectations on their head.

Does Not Slap – Plot Armor Is Getting Out of Hand

The franchise used to pride itself on unpredictability. No one was safe—not even fan favorites. But the longer it goes on, the more it starts to protect its core characters with almost cartoonish invincibility.

By Scream VI, Chad is stabbed multiple times by two Ghostfaces at once and still gets wheeled out grinning like he tripped on a sidewalk crack. We love the guy, but come on.

When every main character survives a meat grinder, the stakes shrink. The suspense becomes routine. Ghostface used to be scary because you couldn’t predict who’d make it. Now? You can pencil most of the cast into the next movie’s press tour.

Still Slaps – The “Rules” Evolve With The Times

From Randy's explanation of the rules of surviving a horror movie in the original to Mindy’s savvy breakdown of "franchise" logic in Scream VI, the series has always been sharp about genre evolution. These meta-asides aren't just fan service; they're reflections or comments on where the horror genre is at that moment.

In Scream 2, the rules adapt to sequels. In Scream 3, it’s about trilogies. The 2022 reboot brings in “requels.” And by Scream VI, we’re talking full-blown franchise logic: legacy characters, core four, subversion for the sake of subversion. It’s ridiculous, but it’s aware that it’s ridiculous, and that’s what saves it.

The commentary never gets in the way of the slashing. It enhances it. When the franchise points out its own formula, it resets the stakes. It’s not just self-aware. It’s self-interrogating.

Does Not Slap – Some Killer Reveals Fizzle Out Hard

One of the many reasons the Scream series is one of the best horror franchises is its third-act reveals. The series lives and dies by its Ghostface reveals. At its best (Billy & Stu, Jill, Richie & Amber), they’re smart, satisfying, or at least fun to rewatch with the clues in mind. But then there’s Roman (Scream 3), Mickey (Scream 2), and… let’s be honest, mileage varies on Scream 5.

When the killer twist lands flat, the whole movie suffers in hindsight. It’s like building a brilliant haunted house, only for the final scare to be a guy in a bad dollar store mask.

The franchise knows this, and Scream VI makes a solid course correction by focusing less on the “who” and more on the “how.” But it’s still a recurring weak spot: reveals that feel underwhelming or tacked on.

Still Slaps – The Survivors Are Actually Worth Rooting For

Unlike a lot of horror series that treat characters like disposable cannon fodder, Scream builds loyalty. Sidney, Gale, and Dewey weren’t just Final Girl + Cop + Reporter tropes. They grew, changed, got hurt, and (in Dewey’s case, spoiler) didn’t all make it.

What’s impressive is how the new cast (Scream 2022 and Scream VI) continues that emotional investment. Sam and Tara Carpenter, especially when played against each other, feel complicated in a way that’s rare in slashers. They’re not always likable, but they don’t need to be. But you care what happens to them.

Mindy and Chad bring levity and heart. And even legacy characters (hello, Gale) get fresh mileage. It’s one of the few franchises where “final girl fatigue” never fully sets in.

Does Not Slap – The Finales Are Getting a Little Too Monologue-Happy

There’s a fine line between clever and overcooked, and Scream finales are starting to lean into the latter. The original did it best: a tight, chaotic back-and-forth between killers and survivors, with just enough exposition to tie it up.

Lately, though? Everyone talks—a lot. Scream VI’s killer(s) are particularly bad at this, with the characters explaining themselves in TED Talk-length rants. The survivors answer back with emotional monologues about trauma, legacy, and justice. And while it’s well-acted, it can also kill the momentum. It’s a knife fight, not a therapy session.

It’s understandable. The newer entries are trying to say something. But by the time the final body drops, you’ve sat through three endings and a half-dozen soliloquies. Sometimes less is more.

Still Slaps – The Set Pieces Still Deliver

The best slasher movies live and die by their set pieces. Scream doesn’t rely on supernatural monsters or elaborate traps; it’s just one knife, one killer (give or take), and a whole lot of clever blocking.

The best sequences in this franchise hold up thanks to their staging. The cop car crawl in Scream 2—the lights-out attack in Scream 3. The ladder escape in Scream VI. Even when the scripts wobble, the suspense set pieces are often masterclasses in pacing and camera work.

Ghostface may be the clumsiest killer in horror history, but when the camera’s rolling, the tension is real.

The Final Cut

Rewatching the entire Scream franchise back-to-back is a fascinating experience. It's like watching horror evolve in real time. The kills get bloodier. The references get sharper. The finales get messier. But through it all, the franchise keeps doing what it does best: delivering fun, smart, meta horror that still cares about the people under the mask (and the ones wearing it).

The cold opens are still killer. The self-awareness is still razor-sharp. And if you can forgive a few too many fake-outs and some invincible survivors, Scream remains one of the best horror franchises running.

Ghostface may change, but the thrills, the tension, and the fun of guessing who’s next? That still slaps. So if you’re building your Halloween watchlist, and like me, love scary movies that have nothing to do with the season, check out the Scream franchise, because there is something worth watching in every installment.