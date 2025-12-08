I'm Glad Sinners Landed Golden Globes Noms, But There Are Some Snubs That Still Sting

Few films have managed to stir up excitement and discussions amongst moviegoers this year like Sinners has. Ryan Coogler’s critically lauded vampire epic definitely struck a chord with the general public, so it’s not surprising that it’s been pegged as a major player during this awards season. So far, the movie has landed various nominations and wins from different governing bodies, and it’s now received some 2025 Golden Globes noms. As great as those nods are, though, I’m still feeling slightly disappointed about some key snubs.

Which Golden Globes Categories Has Sinners Been Nominated In?

The GG nominations went out early Monday morning, and more than a few of the year’s most talked-about films received some love. Sinners managed to land seven noms as well. Michael B. Jordan – who played twins “Smoke” and “Stack” in the movie – was nominated for Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler was nominated for Best Director – Motion Picture, and the film itself received a Best Motion Picture – Drama nod. Those honors and the others are noted below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Director – Motion Picture (Ryan Coogler)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama (Michael B. Jordan)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture (Ryan Coogler)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Ludwig Göransson)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture (“I Lied To You” from Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq)

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

These are major awards for the film to have been nominated for, and there’s also a bit of history to make note of. What’s particularly satisfying for me is that this is the first time Michael B. Jordan has been nominated for a Golden Globe in any category. Also, this is Ryan Coogler’s first time being nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay. Of course, it also feels fitting that Ludwig Göransson would receive nominations for his stellar musical work (which is integral to the film).

As exciting as these nods are, I can’t help but think about a couple of other categories in which the film could’ve been nominated. There are specifically a few cast members who were more than deserving of noms.

Sinners Deserved To Be Nominated In A Couple Of Other Categories

While Michael B. Jordan’s dual performance as the Smokestack Twins has been praised, he wasn’t the only actor fans left the theater thinking about. Miles Caton – who marked his feature film debut with this flick – has also been praised for his role as young sharecropper Sammie Moore. Caton brings youthful energy and true believability to the role as well as his stunning musical prowess. Caton seemed like a shoo-in for Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture.

Another star who also could’ve (arguably should’ve) been added to that Supporting Actor category was Delroy Lindo. The seasoned actor plays boozy blues player Delta Slim in Sinners, and his performance is nothing short of fantastic. While he adds levity to the proceedings, Lindo’s character is also incredibly tragic, and his monologue about a murdered friend remains a heartbreaking moment I can’t stop thinking about. (Honestly, I’m now flashing back to Lindo being snubbed in 2021 for his work in Da 5 Bloods.)

Speaking of elements I can’t stop thinking about, the same is true of Wunmi Mosaku, who portrays Hoodoo expert Annie. Once the Loki alum appears on screen, it doesn’t take long for her to make an impression. Not only is Mosaku cerebral in the role, but she’s also incredibly soulful and, despite her character’s superstitious nature, the actress grounds this horror film in a way that’s necessary for a big movie like this one.

I don’t want to sound ungrateful here, as Sinners – Ryan Coogler’s first truly original film – received quite a few Golden Globes nominations. However, I’m scratching my head a bit considering that Caton, Osaku or Lindo didn’t receive noms. As for the nods the movie did receive, we’ll see if they translate to wins when the GGs air live on Sunday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, fans can stream Coogler's horror movie using an HBO Max subscription.