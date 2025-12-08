I’ve Wondered What’s Been Going On With The Spider-Punk Movie, And Someone Finally Asked Daniel Kaluuya
Bring on the spinoffs!
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Tom Holland got his movies, and have also watched as the animated franchise Into The Spider-Verse became an Oscar-winning success. There were some early plans for a spinoff starring Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk, and now the actor has offered an update about what's happening behind he scenes.
While there hasn't been much news about Across The Spider-Verse 2, fans are hoping for more information about the upcoming Marvel movie sooner rather than later. Luckily the Get Out star recently spoke to Deadline, and offered some news about what's going on. He teased that script's first draft is in its "finishing stages", claiming:
This is definitely exciting news. There's been a startling lack of information about the animated franchise as a whole since Across the Spider-Verse's ending teased what was coming next. Miles has come face to face with an alternate version of himself, and there's no telling what wild twists are coming with the multiversal property. And that includes the Spider-Punk spinoff.
Daniel Kaluuya first entered the superhero genre with Black Panther, although he was notieably missing from Wakanda Forever. But fans really responded to his character Spider-Punk in Across The Spider-Verse, and fare eager to see what the spinoff might include. Later in the same interview he shared more about what's happening behind the scenes, saying:
Points were made. The Spider-Verse movies offered a unique visual language, and as well as a great multiverse story. Fans are hoping for the franchise to keep going, hopefully through spinoffs for fan favorites like Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk. The latter is voiced by Kaluuya, who seems thoroughly invested in sticking around for the long haul. The Nope actor spoke more about what's inspiring him to stay involved in the animated property, offering:
With the first draft of the Spider-Punk movie nearly done, the animated spinoff has never felt more real. Hopefully fans are treated to more information about that title, as well as the third Across the Spider-Verse movie, sooner rather than later. I'd hate the excitement from moviegoers who calm down over time.
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is streaming now on Disney+. The next live-action Marvel movie heading to theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list.
