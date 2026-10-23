Helen Mirren Stepping Out In A Corset At 81 Is So Iconic To Me

Let’s be honest here: usually the red carpet moments that are all the rage in the world of celebrity fashion feature women of a certain age. It's less common for us to see actors in their golden years strutting their stuff at movie premieres. But then there's Helen Mirren, who just stepped out in a very trendy fashion ensemble that included a corset, and I’m obsessed.

Corsets have been a popular fashion statement worn by celebs in recent years. Sydney Sweeney loves them so much she made her own for her lingerie brand, and Florence Pugh just wore the style at the premiere of East of Eden. Now, check out Helen Mirren taking on the trend:

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

Mirren has a new project on the 2026 movie schedule called A Talent For Murder. But at its New York City premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, I think she showed that she has a talent for looking good in anything. I’ve never seen an 81-year-old in a black corset before, but she makes it look like the fad was made exactly for her.

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The Oscar winner wore a drop-waist corseted skirt with pleated tulle from Matières Fécales Fall 2026 collection. And can I borrow this? She paired it with a ribbed long-sleeve black shirt and a matching chunky pearl necklace and earring set. Sarah Paulson wore the same skirt in white at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party, and Claire Foy donned the silver edition in June at the London Film Festival. I love that Helen Mirren took on the hot-ticket corseted skirt herself, and rocked it.

As a 30-year-old woman who’s afraid to touch a corset in my own big outings, Helen Mirren’s confidence is infectious and so refreshing to see. I love that she doesn’t let her age stop her from being exactly who she is: an icon!

Mirren, who’s been acting since the 1960s and is still very much working, has also consistently been outspoken about this topic too. She’s talked before about being asked to get a nose job in her 20s, and deciding not to listen. And she had a spitfire reaction to being called someone with a “young spirit” in recent years:

My spirit is the age that I am.

As we get older, I think there’s often this idea that there are fewer things we’ll be able to wear and things we will no longer be able to do. Helen Mirren is a reminder that fashion can be ageless and you can do anything you set your mind to if you have the right mindset.

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Helen Mirren’s new movie this weekend has the dame playing an acclaimed thriller writer who’s approached by a young man to write the final installment of her famed book series. It’s got an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. I wonder if Mirren will turn up in more fire red carpet looks soon for this release.