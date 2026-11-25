We talk a lot about Alexandra Daddario’s style and her knack for hopping on trends like the little black dress and corsets . She’s also been open about her costumes for movies. For example, she’s talked a lot about wearing that iconic red swimsuit for Baywatch . Now, in her newest film, Hershey, she had to wear lots of corsets. When I asked her about that and the stunning period dresses she wore in this film, she told me why they were “fantastic.”

In the movie about the founding and success of Hershey’s chocolate , Alexandra Daddario plays Milton Hershey’s wife, Catherine “Kitty” Hershey. The film covers a lot of Hershey’s life, from growing up in the late mid to late-1800s to the later years of his life in the mid-1900s. That means it spans the entirety of Milton and Kitty’s relationship. So, for the various decades represented in the project on the 2026 movie schedule , Daddario had different corsets to wear, as she explained:

It was fantastic, and it was interesting to see. You know, they were like historians in costumes. And I didn't realize that there were different kinds of corsets for different decades, different time periods, I should say. So we had different corsets as Kitty gets older, and that was interesting and helped me get into character.

I can totally see how the corsets helped Daddario. While painful at times, they alter how you carry yourself. So, I’d imagine that having different ones for different times in her character's life helped her figure out how to stand, move around and evolve Kitty’s physicality.

Milton and Kitty were married from 1898 to 1915, when Kitty died. So, in Hershey we get to see their meet-cute, and Daddario wearing a gorgeous pink corseted dress and floral hat. We also see their final days together. It’s an emotional tale, and as their relationship evolves, so does Kitty’s fashion (and corsets).

Now, when I asked The White Lotus actress about her favorite outfit, she said she couldn’t pick a specific one. However, she did call out another element of her costumes that helped her get into character:

They were all so beautiful and great. I love the hats; they were just so out there. And she, Kitty, wore these incredible hats. So that really helped me get into character and have some fun.

I love how much these looks helped her get into character. As someone who has been a fan of Alexandra Daddario’s fashion game for years, I was looking forward to speaking with her about her outfits in Hershey, because they stand out so much. They’re beautiful and fitting for the time, and I think it’s so cool that they really helped the actress find her character.

Now, if you’d like to see Alexandra Daddario as Kitty, you can catch Hershey in theaters now.