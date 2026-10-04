Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Sheer Sense And Sensibility Dress Was Stunning (But Not Sensible At All)

Ever since the Barbie press tour, method dressing has been all the rage. Margot Robbie dressed with a Victorian flair for her Wuthering Heights press tour earlier this year, and Zendaya always kills it with her Spider-Man -inspired gowns on red carpets. At this point, it feels like an expectation for stars to be in-theme when they are promoting a movie. Yet it seems like Daisy Edgar-Jones is subverting that expectation while she is promoting her latest period drama film, Sense and Sensibility . She showed up to the red carpet wearing something a little less sensible, but I still dig it.

Edgar-Jones recently arrived at the premiere of her Jane Austen book-to-screen adaptation in Australia wearing something a bit unexpected. The Normal People star followed the nude-dress trend and rocked a sheer, embellished Miu Miu gown on the red carpet. She kept the look incredibly simple, wearing no visible jewelry and understated shoes, allowing the dress to truly be the star of the show. You can see the look below:

(Image credit: Don Arnold/Getty Images)

I can’t deny the dress is absolutely stunning and perfect for Edgar-Jones’s silhouette. All in all, it fits her perfectly and is a great balance between sexy and elegant. However, it kind of takes out the “sensible” from Sense and Sensibility. It is incredibly modern, moving away from the kinds of corsets that a person would likely see on a press tour like this. Choosing a brand like Miu Miu, which has roots in '90s fashion, feels like a unique choice when promoting a Georgian era historical piece of cinema.

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Even though it may not exactly be on-the-nose, I do understand the vision. Even though the sheer gown doesn’t scream “time-capsule,” there is still something Jane Austen-inspired about it. The soft color palette and styling is understated and romantic, like a lot of Austen’s heroines. The loose corset around Edgar-Jones’s midsection feels like a nod to the source material, without being overly referential. It’s a unique way to approach method dressing, and makes the look feel more like the actress instead of her character. It feels like Edgar-Jones, which is why I think she looks so great in this look.

Press tours have become a way for stylists to play costume designer in recent years. There’s an expectation for stars to take inspiration from their characters when promoting a film, and create headlines with fashion moments. Someone who immediately comes to mind is Lili Reinhart, as she sported rom-com-inspired looks while promoting The Love Hypothesis.

However, it’s exciting to see someone go in a different direction. Edgar-Jones’ stylist has opted for looks that aren’t quintessentially Elinor Dashwood, but are quintessentially Daisy with a Jane Austen flair. I personally can’t wait to see how the actress makes Sense and Sensibility her own, as she has with these fashion looks while promoting the film.

You can see Daisy Edgar-Jones in Sense and Sensibility, which hits theaters on October 16th. It may just be an Oscar contender, so make sure to check it out on the big screen when you can. Also, be sure to consult the 2026 movie release schedule for information on other sweet films headed to cinemas before the end of the year.