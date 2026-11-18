As far as fashion goes, trends can fluctuate as time goes on and, in many cases, celebrities are at the forefront of such crazes. One particular trend that seems to have taken hold of Hollywood as of late involves the little black dress, as more than a few actresses have donned it. And more specifically, many have been going for that sheer, lacy style when taking on the look. Even Alexandria Daddario has worn a LBD in the last few months but, more recently, the actress dazzled by switching things up with a gold outfit.

Daddario is in the midst of promoting her 2026 movie schedule, Hershey, and she recently hit her first premiere for the film, which was held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at the Hershey Theater. For the event, Daddario – who plays Catherine "Kitty" Hershey in the movie – wore the draping, gold dress that shimmered. And, even when she wasn’t actually on the red carpet, the actress posed in the ensemble while taking a selfie in front of a mirror. Take a look at the sweet outfit in the Instagram post below:

This particular outfit feels appropriate for a few reasons, one of which is the fact that Daddario is known for sporting shinier ensembles. I’m specifically thinking back to the time that she wore that Oscar De La Renta dress to a Tag Heuer event back in 2023. That look included some particularly sweet-looking, silver sequins. While this gold dress (for which Daddario didn’t identify a designer) is less grandiose, it’s still more than effective and makes a classy statement.

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Another reason why this outfit is fitting (no pun intended) for such a premiere is that it almost feels like a homage to Hershey’s gold products, which have since been discontinued. Of course, I’m definitely not sure if that’s what Daddario and her stylist were going for when picking that dress. However, I still find it to be a happy coincidence, and I can’t help but wonder if I’m the only one who has made that connection.

But, as previously mentioned, Alexandra Daddario’s outfit really does feel like a breath of fresh air during a time at which the black dress trend seems to be taking over in a big way. That’s not to say those outfits haven’t been impressive, mind you. Back in September, Jennifer Lopez wore a black, Dolce & Gabbana dress, which she paired with a fur coat. And, more recently, McKenna Grace married the sheer and black dress trends when wearing a mini dress from Annie's Ibiza.

I also have to shout out Florence Pugh, who hasn’t exactly gone sheer with the LBD craze but has been finding interesting ways to shake it up a bit amid her press tour for East of Eden. During a FYC event, she recently wore a black dress from Harris Reed’s spring 2027 collection, which had sleeves that could only be compared to Mickey Mouse ears. (And that last comment is meant to be complimentary.) She went ruffle-free at the Jaguar Type 01 Reveal, though, as she wore a svelte, black dress that she paired with a silver necklace.

Yes, the fashionistas are indeed out and about, and they’re definitely dressed to impress. Chances are we’ll be seeing more stunning looks from Daddario and more as awards season progresses and film premieres continue to crop up. In the meantime, I’m just curious as to how Daddario might follow up this sultry, gold piece.

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Check out Alexandra Daddario in Hershey, which is set to open in theaters on November 25.