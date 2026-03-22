Sydney Sweeney Wears A Lot Of Corsets On Red Carpets. Why She Wanted To Make One Her Fans Could Wear

Sydney Sweeney has turned heads for her celebrity fashion choices in recent years as she's hit up red carpets for Euphoria and varying movie roles. She’s rocked the sheer trend . She’s turned heads with daring choices, like that time she tried out a butt necklace on the red carpet . She’s famous for looking great in a corset, and wore a pretty silver look to promote The Housemaid. She’s got a full glam team to help her look her best, but she recognizes her fans don’t always have the same opportunities. So, she wanted to bring corsets into regular homes.

Sweeney is the mastermind behind and the face of her new lingerie brand Syrn. The brand’s aesthetic varies wildly by line, but they all roll under the tagline “Do what makes you naked. ” It’s been successful for the actress and entrepreneur, selling out its first batch in a number of hours . More stuff is coming down the pipeline, however, and that includes the perfect black date night corset.

Syrn Date Night : $269 at syrn.com Syrn has put together a line of date night friendly clothing to make even casual outfits stand out. Sydney Sweeney designed this date night top. Read more Read less ▼

Per Sweeney, she really wanted a top that could dress up a casual look for a night out without having to go too fancy. She knows we aren’t all out there getting gussied up for the red carpet on the regular, and in her personal life, she’d prefer to be dressed this way, too, stating her new black corset was a “date night go-to.”

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This [black corset]. That’s why I made it, because I don’t like to get too dressed up; I’m more of a jeans girl. I could not find a top that made me feel hot without being too much. But this is perfect. You can tie it as tight as you want, so you can make ’em pop as much as you want! The shape is amazing.

Speaking with US Magazine , the actress spoke out about how corset tops are not created equal. Many that are mass marketed are flimsy and cheap, and she wanted a piece of shapewear that could really make an everyday outfit stand out.

I was inspired by this corset a designer made me. I thought the paneling made it super beautiful, and it [gives] your hips shape. I wanted to bring it into a commercial piece because I hadn’t seen anyone make commercial pieces of the types of corsets I wear on carpets. I made it so everybody can buy it. … Fashion, if you start to figure out where things are placed, it’s truly an optical illusion.

Sweeney has spent her entire life understanding people are out there ready to comment about her body. What she really wants to do is get out there and create fits that work on a wide variety of bodies. As a curvy woman herself, she knows that a lot of looks don’t fit in exactly the right place. She said growing up she’d constantly be saying things like “Oh, this fit doesn’t work” whilst clothes shopping, and she doesn’t want the audiences of today to be dealing with the same problems. Or, at least not have to spend a fortune in order to get some sort of customized fit.

So, she went out there to make the change. Several of Syrn's new lines are available now.