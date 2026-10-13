Eiza González Updated A Sheer Skirt Trend From 10 Years Ago, And I Don't Hate It

Does it ever feel like celebrity fashion trends are coming around much more quickly than they used to? Sheer dresses have been worn a lot in the celebrity fashion realm, in recent months, and Zoe Saldaña and more have proven they come in many silhouettes. However, the precurser to the sheer dress was probably the sheer skirt that was everywhere about 10 to 12 years or so. Now, it’s back, but in a more blatant fashion, and Eiza González was on point in the style this week.

You remember the skirts I’m talking about. Back when millennials were still the darlings of the Internet, and could wear their skinny jeans freely , there was a fast fashion trend that was popular for a few years. The look was a bit like Anthropologie’s twofer styles , featuring a sheer skirt with an opaque miniskirt underneath. Forever 21 and Top Shop had a lot of versions of this at the time, and I myself owned a sheer black skirt with a half slip underneath from the former. It eventually got a hole in it, because Forever 21, but I digress.

The look’s been updated for 2026, and celebs are no longer wearing the opaque mini skirt under the sheer skirt. Instead, the star wore an opaque top with a sheer skirt and a much shorter undergarment for the BFI. It’s interesting because it sort of reminds me of rave fashion, but it’s polished and prim enough to look perfect on the red carpet for I Love Boosters. (This is the new Boots Riley movie also starring LaKeith Stanfield, Keke Palmer, Will Poulter, Naomi Ackie and Don Cheadle.)

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You can check out the outfit swirling in live action, below.

I honestly love this trend coming back, and think it would work great for a nice date night out. Though I don’t expect all of us to be making our Target runs in a sheer skirt and undergarments. However, I do think you could pull off the same thing with actual shorts, and it would be a cute, fresh, updated take on a style that was very popular at one time. Dinner? Winery? Just me?

It’s really interesting to me that the Noughties styles are so in right now , and yet this look is coming back from what I feel is much more recent fashion history. I’d certainly prefer it to Sydney Sweeney imploring us to sign off on low-rise jeans , although I know a lot of younger folks probably disagree with this assessment. However, as someone who has been through a few fashion cycles in my day (I’m not that old, I swear), it’s kind of nice when an underrated trend I appreciated makes an unexpected comeback.

Awards season will be in full swing, soon, and I'm interested to see what other looks will be coming down the pipeline. Will we get more updates on some once-popular styles? Only time will tell.