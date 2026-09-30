I Gotta Love Carrie's Katee Sackhoff Donning A Corset Dress (And A Corsage!) And Taking Literal Prom Pics

Red carpet method dressing has been a big celebrity fashion trend over the last few years. I think I probably should have seen it coming from the Carrie cast, who had the perfect excuse to don prom-esque dresses and even a corsage in order to take OFFICIAL prom pics for the upcoming Mike Flanagan series, which hits the 2026 TV schedule on October 7th.

Not only does dressing up for prom crack me up, but it’s also a literal Battlestar Galactica reunion for Katie Sackhoff and Michael Trucco, who played love interests on the 2000s-defining sci-fi show. (We love a good BSG reunion .) Sackhoff’s really fit and usually dresses well for carpets, but I feel like she outdid herself here with this lacy black corset dress. And the corsage, well, it gives the whole prom vibe credence. Take a look.

The whole setup is just so perfect. Sackhoff thought so, too, and reminded fans why you shouldn’t give actors assignments like these: “Never tell two actors to channel high school….we go hard.” In a separate post, Sackhoff thanked her glam team for making her “feel like the prom queen.” All she needs is the crown and she’d be set.

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After playing love interests on BSG, the two actors are back onscreen together in Carrie, though things will be a little different this time around. Sackhoff is set to play Judith Brigham in the adaptation miniseries while Trucco is on board to play Chris’ father John Hargensen.

This version of Carrie has been a long time in the making. As in decades ago a TV version was announced and went through various iterations before Mike Flanagan said he would be doing yet another Stephen King adaptation back in 2024. In fact, King’s first reaction to another remake of Carrie was, “Why,” with Flanagan telling CinemaBlend that was exactly the question he sought to answer.

Listen, I know there’s been a ton of Stephen King projects over the last year . To me, though, I think just having the opportunity to do this prom picture reenactment was enough of a reason for the cast to be excited, but if you needed something more as a fan of the books or the Sissy Spacek movie, critics have already seen Carrie , and it seems like Flanagan’s quieting the voices of even the biggest naysayers. We’ll have to wait and see if the adaptation can compete with some of Amazon’s biggest others – I’m looking at you Reacher – but I can’t wait to find out.