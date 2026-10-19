Ana De Armas Always Looks Good In Black, But We Were Sleeping On Her Very Daring Academy Dress

The Film Academy Gala happened last week, with plenty of A-listers bringing killer fashions to the star-studded event. For instance: Teyana Taylor pulled a Zendaya with a breastplate dress, while Oscar-winner Charlize Theron rocked a sheer barely-there gown. Given all the fits of fashion, Ana de Armas' dress ended up getting slept on, but she once again proved that she looks incredible in black. Although I'm wondering how the thing even stayed on.

There are a number of trends dominating Hollywood fashion, including the sheer look and gowns that seem to defy gravity. Kim Kardashian has been wearing dresses that magically stay on, and Ana de Armas took a page from her book at the Academy Gala. She shared a photo dump of her look over on Instagram, check it out below:

I mean, how stunning is that? We've seen how good De Armas looks in black in projects like No Time to Die (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), and she once again crushed it in her signature color for this star-studded event. Although I have to assume I'm not the only one wondering how this strapless and plunging dress managed to stay on the 38 year-old actress.

While Kim Kardashian admits that her SKIMS shapewear can help her pull of looks where she looks like she's not wearing a bra, I'm not sure if that would work logistically for Ana de Armas' gown. I have to assume that plenty of fashion tape was used to keep the dress from exposing too much skin. Whatever the process was, those efforts seriously paid off as she rocked that Louis Vuitton and jewelry.

One of the major perks of being a celebrity is that legendary fashion houses are willing to dress you for high profile events. That includes the Oscars and the famous Meta Gala, as well as the Academy Museum Gala. Louis Vuitton might have a big advertising budget and fancy commercials, but sometimes seeing someone like Ana de Armas dressed head to toe is an even more effective way at getting the public's attention.

(Image credit: MGM)

I can't help but think of Ana de Armas' truly iconic role in No Time to Die when seeing her in yet another chic black gown. Her character Paloma was a real scene-stealer during the movie, despite having a relatively small amount of screentime in the theatrical cut. It's unclear what's going to go down when Denis Villeneuve's developing Bond movie, but part of me is holding out hope that the Blonde actress will get to reprise that role sometime in the future.

No Time to Die is streaming on Amazon, and Ana de Armas is attached to a number of upcoming projects. But since they're not on the 2026 movie release list we're going to have to try and be patient until she returns to the big screen.