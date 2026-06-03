I'm A Horror Junkie Who Desperately Wants To See Obsession, But I'm Too Scared. Here's Why

Horror is my favorite genre, and I’ve seen SO many classic horror flicks.

That said, I’m also a big chicken, and there are some horror movies that I absolutely cannot bring myself to watch. Case in point, the horror movie that everybody seems to be buzzing about these days, Obsession, which fans have been talking about endlessly ever since it debuted.

Now, given how much I love horror, I feel like I HAVE to see this movie, but…I just can’t! At least not while it’s still currently in theaters. Here’s why.

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(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

My Biggest Fear Is Scary Faces, And All I've Been Seeing Online Is Scary Faces!

Okay, so my best friend randomly messaged our friend group the other day with “Man, Obsession is freaky,” and I didn’t really pay him much mind since my friend watches all kinds of freaky things, so that comment didn’t really register with me. But then…I saw a YouTube Short of Obsession, and the female character, Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette (whom everybody keeps saying deserves an Oscar nomination), was just standing in the corner in one scene with a SUPER scary face.

And, would you believe that I had to watch about five other happier shorts just to get over that one scene, which STILL bothers me? Because listen, scary faces are my absolute nightmare. It’s the reason why I can’t watch either of the Smile movies, and why one scene in particular in The Orphanage makes it impossible for me to forget.

From just that one scene alone in Obsession, I don’t think I would make it through the entire movie without sleepless nights for weeks. Especially since one person commented on the short that they kept picturing Nikki standing at the corner of his bed after he went home from seeing the movie. Oh, and speaking of which…

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Plus, Horror Fans Keep Calling This The Scariest Movie They've Seen In A Long Time

Here’s another thing that gives me pause. All I’ve been reading about online is that even people who LOVE horror movies have been scared watching Obsession. Our very own Corey Chichizola wrote about how there’s one scene in particular that still haunts him days later (I didn’t even want to READ what scene that was). And, as I’ve already mentioned, somebody wrote about how they pictured Nikki standing by their bedside at night, which gives me serious Paranormal Activity vibes (to which I’ve seen all of those).

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I can’t lose sleep over horror movies anymore. I just can’t. I barely sleep as it is these days, and the last thing I need is to wake up one night and think that I’m seeing Nikki standing by my bedside with some uncanny valley expression on her face.

So, as much as I feel like I need to see Obsession since I want to be a part of the conversation, I feel like I can't. At least, not yet anyway, which brings me to my last point.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

My Solution: I'll Wait Until It's Streaming, And Then I’ll Watch It In Broad Daylight With The Sound Off

Okay…so make fun of me all you want, but my solution is that I’m going to watch it when it eventually comes home, so that the sun is beaming through my window, and I can watch it with the sound off so I don’t hear any scary noises. Is this cowardly? Yes. Is it the only way that I’m able to beat most Resident Evil games, like the recent Resident Evil Requiem? Also yes.

Because, didn’t I already tell you at the start? I’m a big chicken! Yes, I love horror (and most horror movies don’t scare me in the slightest), but every so often, there’s a horror flick that TERRIFIES me (Like Hereditary), and I regret watching it for days afterward.

So, since Obsession is doing so well in theaters, I may have to wait a while before it comes home, but once it does, I’ll finally watch it. Wish me luck!