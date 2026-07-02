My Friend Said Obsession Was Scary, But I Found It Hilarious. Here's Why We're Both Right

Let me tell you. I love horror, but it took everything in my power to go see Obsession.

That's because its reputation precedes it as being a scary movie, so I was 100% terrified to see it. Then I did see it, and…I thought it was hilarious. I mean, I laughed probably 50% of the film’s runtime.

However, when I told my friend that I found it more funny than scary, he said, “Naw, man. It was terrifying.” I just wondered how two people could have such wildly different reactions to the same movie. Then it hit me…

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My Friend Was Once In A Relationship That I Think Gave Him PTSD

I think we’ve all had at least one friend who was in a terrible relationship. I'm talking about a “You need to get away from this person,” kind of courtship. And yes, my aforementioned friend was in a relationship like this for YEARS. All of us told him, “She's no good for you, man,” as she was manipulative, overbearing, and selfish. So, I think my friend was definitely getting PTSD when watching Nikki (Inde Navarrette) go psycho on Bear (Michael Johnston).

Now, unlike Bear, my friend didn't make a selfish wish on a One-Wish Willow to be with this woman. Instead, I'm not sure how they met. I just know that once they did, she was with my friend CONSTANTLY. Now, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as a lot of my friends got girlfriends and lost touch, only to get married and have kids.

That said, this woman was driving my friend insane, and she'd sometimes both physically and emotionally abuse him. Thankfully, after YEARS of this kind of poor treatment, they both walked away from each other. In that way, I think my friend was definitely reliving some of those bad memories when he watched Obsession. That said…

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I've Never Been In A Relationship With An Obsessive Girlfriend, So I Found The Film Funny

There are a lot of creative theories about Obsession (some even think that Bear might have had a shot with Nikki if he just told her his feelings), but I think most people come out of the film feeling bad for Nikki, and that Bear is the true antagonist. So, yes, I definitely felt horrible for everything Nikki had to experience (yes, even after that scene).