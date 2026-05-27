One Obsession Scene Is Still Haunting Me Days Later (And I Need To Talk About It)

Spoilers ahead for Obsession. Go see it in theaters and come back!

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, to the delight of fans like me. Many of the best horror movies in recent memory came from Blumhouse, and they once again stuck the landing with Curry Barker's Obsession, which is crushing at the box office. I totally love this new scary movie, although there's one scene in particular that's been haunting me in the days since I saw it on the big screen.

Shortly after it arrived in theaters, moviegoers started debating Obsession's twist ending. In the final moments of the movie, Inde Navarrette's Nikki finally regains control of her body... while surrounded by money and three of her friends' dead bodies. While Barker is creating a shared universe with his next movie, I can't stop thinking about the gnarly way that Sarah was killed in Obsession. Seriously, it's the thing of nightmares.

Latest Videos From

Sarah's Death Was INSANE

The violence in Obsession is shocking and random, between the real Nikki trying to control her own body, and the other Nikki lashing out as a result of her affection for Bear. Things reach a boiling point at Ian's party, where Navarrette's character starts getting very jealous of Megan Lawless' Sarah. Things go from bad to worse when Sarah and Bear meet in her car, and Nikki suddenly appears, breaks through the car window, and smashes her head on a brick repeatedly until she's both dead and horrifyingly mutilated. It's arguably the goriest sequence in the entire movie, a death that I truly can't stop thinking about.

I am a hardcore horror fan, and usually if there's one scene that I can't stop thinking about, it's a good sign for the movie. For Nope, it was everyone being digested by Jean Jacket, while for Scream VI, it was Anika's chase and ladder fall. Then there's Weapons' bloody ending. And seeing the way Sarah's face was repeatedly smashed against a brick in Obsession is going to stick with me for the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

Unfortunately, Sarah's misery doesn't end after she's killed. In the movie's final sequence, we see that the wish that's occupying Nikki has kept the body and mangled it further in Bear's home. That was another unsettling moment for Obsession, but I still think that watching Sarah's death was the most disturbing part in the movie's entire 109-minute runtime.

The cast of Obsession might be making us question what we think about how Bear's wish influenced Nikki, but one thing not up for debate is just how grisly Sarah's fate in the new Blumhouse horror movie was. And I personally can't wait to re-watch it once it's available to watch from home.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obsession is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. And I have to assume I'm not the only one who was totally freaked out by the way Sarah was killed off.