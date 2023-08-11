Hot Wheels Is On The Hunt For A Director, And I Think I Have Some Perfect Choices For The Honor

The success of co-writer/director Greta Gerwig’s 2023 movie release Barbie feels reminiscent of that moment 15 years ago when Iron Man first put the MCU on the map. Toy-based movies, especially ones based on Mattel products, are now starting to head up in development, and Hot Wheels is the next project that could be revving up at the starting line.

As this potential major motion picture saw producer J.J. Abrams jump on board last year , a new report from THR has noted that a director is now being sought out for development. If Warner Bros. wants to strike it rich again, there are a couple of parties they should be considering to jump into the Hot Wheels driver’s seat.I have a solid list of competitors for the job, so without any further delay, here’s my lineup of directing talent intended to give this automotive saga the boost it deserves.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Wachowskis

With Hot Wheels already set up in development at Warner Bros, it’d be nice for someone with a home court advantage to be involved. Not to mention, it helps if whoever’s being considered has experience with the sort of kinetic action and racing drama this Mattel IP will surely inspire.

On both of those fronts, it feels like a no brainer to enlist Lana and Lilly Wachowski as the brains to bring these toy cars to life. As if decades of working with this particular studio wasn’t enough of a reason to have these talented ladies sign on the dotted line, they’ve practically auditioned for the gig already.

In the 15 years since its release, the world has found reasons to support Speed Racer , an under-appreciated film that is slowly getting its due. While this isn’t quite the sequel they’d already had planned for that 2008 thrill ride, Hot Wheels is a chance for The Wachowskis to revive their hyper colorful “car-fu” aesthetic for another spin on this new track.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Neill Blomkamp

The more anyone talks about Hot Wheels as a movie, the more opportunities come up for people to doubt just how you’d make a movie based on this lore-less toy brand. It’s a challenge that sees two solid options as a start: either find a real-life story that somehow has a clever tie into the toys, or dive head first into an imaginative pitch. Luckily, director Neill Blomkamp could do both.

In my Gran Turismo review , I celebrated Blomkamp’s efforts to not only tell a grounded true story, but also to honor the Sony PlayStation game to which it was connected. So if there’s a hook in either of those respects, you could see Neill succeeding at making these tiny cars into a big deal.

In this scenario, I’d personally hope for Neill Blomkamp to go for the more imaginative fiction route. That's thanks to his District 9 sensibilities suggesting some neat racing drama and killer track designs with some sci-fi flare to them. Either case would be a win, as Neill brings the same hunger and precision to either side of the reality spectrum.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Joseph Kosinski

Looking at the qualifications I feel are required to make this sort of project work, another familiar name popped up in consideration. Thanks to his work on movies like Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski is another gold star candidate to shape this universe into something that’d be a true delight to see.

Maverick

feels especially important in this case, as that Tom Cruise blockbuster was a perfect blend of speed, heart and white knuckle suspense. Mr. Kosinski is even brushing up his automotive action chops at the moment thanks to his Formula 1 movie that allegedly has Brad Pitt driving some real race cars .

As work on that project is more than likely stalled thanks to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes currently in place, Joseph Kosinski might not have room on his dance card for Hot Wheels. Then again, developing this idea to take off as soon as he’s able to complete that Apple original film might be a good move for his future self.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lexi Alexander

Speaking of those early Marvel Cinematic Universe days, there’s another creative talent who could very easily make some excitement in the burgeoning world of toy-based movies. Director Lexi Alexander oversaw the underrated Marvel movie Punisher: War Zone, delivering a fresh take on costumed heroes long before the market even knew it needed such a thing.

Hot Wheels is just the sort of project that could use her various sets of skills to its advantage. As an experienced director of television episodes from the Arrowverse, as well as being a veteran stunt performer herself, Ms. Alexander could develop a truly bonkers version of this movie that delivers the thrilling experience that producer J.J. Abrams wants to deliver.

On the wild chance that Warner Bros could want a harder edged, but still PG-13 movie on its hands, Lexi Alexander is a fantastic choice for that sort of aim. Though even in the realm of safe for network action, her prowess would still be able to wow the crowd while dialing down the carnage.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

James Mangold

How do you discuss racing movies without at least mentioning Ford v. Ferrari’s James Mangold? Considering how well received that racing biopic happened to be, I feel like I’d be a fool for not mentioning Mr. Mangold in this line of contention.

As the Logan director has tackled plenty of blockbusters and indie films in his time, the greatest asset James brings to the table is his ability to work with any era of this landmark brand. If Warner Bros wants a retro Hot Wheels caper, that Ford v. Ferrari and 3:10 to Yuma magic can shine again.

Should the studio want something more modern or futuristic, James Mangold’s time in the X-Men universe would be the key to that project. Then again, all caution could be thrown to the wind, allowing Mangold to tackle the whole toybox. There’s a chance that he just might make us all cry while delivering the goods.

(Image credit: Paramount/Skydance)

Christopher McQuarrie

Another busy bee who might not have the bandwidth to get into Hot Wheels, despite being a perfect fit for it, is Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’s Christopher McQuarrie. As a writer and director on the last few installments of Tom Cruise’s ongoing espionage thrill ride, McQ’s efforts to deliver hard driving action and engaging storytelling is another formula that could run this toy-based world.

Though he’s continuing to drive the bus for the adventures of Ethan Hunt, with ideas for Mission: Impossible 9 already in mind , McQuarrie is still a prime choice to put into this sandbox. It may have to be a more effects-driven shoot, as the world of Hot Wheels isn’t totally rooted in reality, but you can be assured that Christopher McQuarrie would get as practical as possible with the Mattel IP. This would admittedly give a certain edge to those crashing fantasies every kid would play out with their own set of these miniature motor vehicles.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Edgar Wright

For my final choice in this challenge to find the right director for Hot Wheels, I'm going with another heartfelt favorite. Edgar Wright is a director that grabs from all of the bags mentioned throughout the rest of the pack.

He’s worked with colorful IPs like Scott Pilgrim that have become colorful cult favorites, as well as had experience with the MCU machine thanks to his cancelled version of Ant-Man. And yet again, the ace in deck for Wright’s potential hiring comes from his practical experience with adventurous car stunts thanks to Baby Driver.

Combining his past experiences with his unique voice, Edgar Wright could turn Hot Wheels into a subversively pulp journey. Plus, the Cornetto Trilogy mastermind wouldn’t skimp on the color or the soundtrack to help drive what would be insane thrills. If Mr. Wright were ever to consider trying to make a massive blockbuster again, Hot Wheels is the sweet spot that would allow him to make it his own while also staying in the lane of this particular brand.

As we’ve now crossed the finish line, it’s time for me to remind you all that sadly, everything above is pure speculation. How long that will remain a reality is a mystery, as Warner Bros. sounds pretty set on finding a director for Hot Wheels as soon as possible. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Barbie’s finished product, as it’s still dominating the box office at a theater near you; a fact that could only intensify this search even further in the days to come.