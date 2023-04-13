Speed Racer: 6 Reasons You Should Give The Wachowskis’ 2008 Adaptation A Second Chance

In May 2008, nearly five years after the release of their previous movie, The Matrix Revolutions, The Wachowskis came back to the big screen with their next directorial effort : a massive and massively expensive live-action adaptation of the classic manga and anime series Speed Racer. Despite the major players in front and behind the camera, Speed Racer was not only a critical failure (though we gave it 3 out of 5 stars upon release) but a commercial one as well, with a less-than-ideal opening weekend draw of $20 million . And things didn’t get much better from there.

Over the years, Speed Racer has gotten kind of a bad rap, regarded as a flashy yet forgettable adaption that failed to live up to the hype. And while there is no denying the movie was a box-office bomb, we shouldn’t let that or unflattering reviews prevent us from enjoying what I’ve long considered one of the most intense and ridiculous anime adaptations that is so much fun to enjoy 15 years later. Allow me to break it down…

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Movie Perfectly Captures The Heart And Intensity Of The Manga And Anime

Speed Racer is a chaotic, manic, and dizzying display of cinema that may have been too much for audiences back in 2008, but the hyper action and wild animation of the Wachowskis’ fourth directorial effort is a fairly faithful adaptation of the manga and anime series on which it was based, albeit with the intensity turned up a few notches.

The racing, the gangs of henchmen and drivers trying to stop Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch), the shady and capitalistic side of racing, the zany Racer family, Racer X (Matthew Fox), and so many other staples of the source material are on full display throughout the movie’s 135-minute runtime, and it’s such a treat. There are times (especially during the race sequences) when it feels like a more expensive version of the 1960s anime series that introduced millions of fans to Speed Racer and the Mach 5 all those years ago.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Race Sequences Are Out Of This World

Another thing that stands out all these years later is the way in which the Wachowskis brought Speed Racer’s various racing sequences to life, creating something that feels like equal parts anime series, racing video games, and Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. These massive, eccentric, and chaotic racetracks, many of which defy gravity, logic, and even reality, create a sense of wonder that is completely astonishing on the screen.

The first big race sequence is a great example of this, as it follows Speed as he attempts to break the record held by his older brother, Rex Racer (Scott Porter), who was supposedly killed in a race a decade earlier. Not only is Speed trying to outrun the various other drivers who want to be the first to cross the finish line, but he’s also challenging his brother’s ghost, which is displayed on the screen similar to racing video games like Ridge Racer, Gran Turismo, and countless others.

And the theatrics only get more intense from there. The epic finale of the Grand Prix, as well as everything that leads to it, is outstanding, and looks incredible in HD. Maybe these visuals just didn’t pop as much on standard definition back in 2008.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Casting Couldn't Be More Perfect

Emile Hirsch, who was coming off an Oscar nomination for his landmark performance in 2007’s Into the Wild is phenomenal as Speed Racer, as he captures the innocence, naivety, and unmatched driving prowess of the young race-car driver, but he’s just one part of the movie’s outstanding cast.

Christina Ricci was a top-notch choice for the role of Speed’s girlfriend Trixie, a character the actress has said she’d like to revisit . John Goodman and Susan Sarandon are great as Pops and Mom Racer, and it would be hard to imagine a better portrayal of Spritle Racer than the one given by a young Paulie Litt. Oh, and 2008 Matthew Fox was just as cool as his masked character in his take on Speed’s older brother, Racer X.

But the actor who really made the most of their time on screen was E.P. Arnold Royalton (Roger Allam), the ruthless and corrupt owner of Royalton Industries. Speaking of…

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Overarching Theme About Unchecked Capitalism Has Aged Really Well

A lot has happened in the world since the May 2008 release of Speed Racer, and a lot of that makes some of the happenings in the movie make it more relevant today than 15 years ago, especially when it comes to its depiction of unchecked capitalism and the absurdities of a world in which massive corporations control everything, even the results of sporting events.

The 2008 financial crisis, the “Occupy Wall Street” movement, Amazon taking over practically every aspect of everyday life, inflation, and other financial concerns have changed the way many look at capitalism, and it appears the Wachowskis were ahead of the curve with their depiction of Royalton Industries and its cartoonish yet realistic handling of its leader.

Is it over-the-top? Yes. Is it off-point? No.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

There's A Sense Of Childlike Wonder That Is Just Too Great

Much like the titular character, Speed Racer is an innocent movie that very much feels like you’re entering its world through the eyes of a child or an idealistic teenager. The flashbacks of a young Speed (Nicholas Elia) idolizing his older brother, the various scenes featuring Spritle and Chim Chim getting into all sorts of shenanigans (like sneaking around Royalton Industries), and the outlandish racetracks all create this sense of childlike wonder, which is enchanting to say the least.

While watching Speed Racer, my car-obsessed five-year-old son walked into the room and was like, “What is this?” For the next few minutes of a race scene partway through the movie, he was sitting next to me with an open mouth, watching as Speed used his jump jacks (with accompanying sound effect) to avoid disaster and pull ahead of the pack. And if my son, with his love of cars, cartoons, and extravagant spectacles, loves it, then it’s a victory in my book.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Speed Race Movie Never Takes Itself Too Seriously

Though Speed Racer is about as faithful to the source material as a massive big-screen adaptation can be, and though there was a lot of money poured into its production, the movie never really takes itself too seriously, which adds another level of charm. The Wachowskis behind the camera, and the actors in front of it, are earnest in their approach, but that doesn’t mean they don’t see the absurdity of it either. That, in itself, creates a fun dynamic that makes it more than just a normal, and safe, adaptation.

Despite the heightened stakes and satire, the movie never stops being fun.

All in all, watching Speed Racer 15 years after it bombed at the box office was a fun and worthwhile experience, one that I wish I hadn’t put off so long. If you want to go back and revisit the movie, or watch it for the first time, you can do so right with an HBO Max subscription .