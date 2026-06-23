I Just Found Out House Of The Dragon's Olivia Cooke Once Really Bombed A Star Wars Audition

Olivia Cooke is now arguably one of TV's big names, thanks to her impeccable work on House of the Dragon. So, as Season 3 airs on the 2026 TV schedule, it's wild to think that the actress who plays Alicent Hightower could ever lose out on a job. Of course, every actor has a role that got away and, as I just learned, Cooke missed out on a job of a lifetime in Star Wars after bombing an audition.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cooke revealed that she was in the running for a big role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and fans can probably guess which. While there's always still a chance she can show up in upcoming Star Wars movies, it won't be as Rey Skywalker, since she blew her chance at that role:

I did audition a few times for the other one, where Daisy Ridley — the first one…. Everyone and their dog auditioned for that.

As we all know, everyone and their dog fell short, and Daisy Ridley became the new face of Star Wars. That's sad for Olivia Cooke but, obviously, everything happens for a reason, and who knows if she'd be crushing it as Alicent in House of the Dragon had she gotten picked over Ridley. Ironically, Emilia Clarke and Gwendoline Christie both did GOT and Star Wars, and I'd love for there to always a reality in which both could've happened for Cooke.

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Of course, considering Cooke's talent, I was most surprised to hear her take on how the audition went. Based on the comments she shared with podcaster Josh Horowitz, the Ready Player One star's attempt to land the role was quite rough. Cooke ran down how it all transpired and gave props to Ridley for actually landing the job:

I think I auditioned once in LA and then once with J.J. [Abrams]. And I was shit. I was really bad. You know when you go into an audition, and you're just not bringing it and you've let yourself down. You've let everyone down in the room. It just wasn't…. Daisy did such an amazing job. I just wasn't that kind of actor at that time, you know? It wasn't a fit.

What's interesting is that while she allegedly "bombed" her Rey audition, Olivia Cooke remained in conversations to appear in Star Wars years later. She was rumored to join the cast of The Last Jedi. Based on the character description that was shared at the time, the role seemed to be Rose Tico, who was played by Kelly Marie Tran. Yet Cooke actually clarified that she never auditioned for that role and didn't know where the rumor came from.

It all worked out, of course, and she's now playing the character who might be the most traumatized in House of the Dragon. Honestly, I'd argue that the role has prepared her for what it could be like if she ever eventually joined Star Wars down the road, especially when it comes to handling the passionate fans. It's not easy being a star of a sci-fi or fantasy series, especially in the age of the internet when fans have more access than ever to stars.

We'll see if the stars ever align and we get Olivia Cooke venture into the galaxy far, far away. In the meantime, though, catch her on House of the Dragon, which airs on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and is streamable with an HBO Max subscription. And, of course, fans can also check out Daisy Ridley's performance as Rey by streaming the Star Wars movies with a Disney+ subscription.