Zendaya's Talked About Her Insane Odyssey Filming Schedule, But I Love How Matt Damon Described It

Zendaya has landed some major roles during her career and, funny enough, many of them just happen to fall on the 2026 movie schedule. What wasn’t a laughing matter, though, was the sheer amount of coordination necessary for the A-lister to be in a whopping four movies that have or will be released this year. Not to mention she also had to shoot a certain TV show. Matt Damon, her co-star on Christopher Nolan’s historical drama, spoke about her schedule with CinemaBlend, and I really like how he describes it.

This year, the former Disney Channel star has or will appear in The Odyssey, The Drama, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune Part Three as well as the since-ended HBO drama Euphoria. In Nolan’s movie, she plays the role of the goddess Athena, who guides Matt Damon’s Odysseus amid his journey home to Ithaca. While speaking to CinemaBlend alongside co-star Anne Hathaway, Damon showered praise upon Zendaya and made note of how frequently she had to dip in and out of the set:

She's extraordinary. So I mean, like all the actors in this movie, when they looked at, whatever way they were looking at me, I was feeling it, yeah. And she had a very tough part because she would kind of parachute in and into these different locations and have moments like that and then leave. So she did a beautiful job of just, you know, — that's a hard thing to do versus being there every day and just being in the flow of it.

“Parachute in” is a funny way for the Oscar winner to put it, but it’s actually quite accurate, given what’s known about his co-star’s wild shooting schedule. Zendaya previously talked about working on Odyssey, Dune 3 and Euphoria simultaneously. As she recalled, she could have a night shoot on a ranch for her TV show and would then have to memorize her Chakobsa dialogue for Denis Villeneuve’s threequel. And, from there, she’d travel to Iceland to shoot her material for Nolan’s film.

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The idea of having a schedule like that just seems nerve-wracking to me but, then again, I’m not a seasoned performer like the Challengers alum. And, to top it off, she and her stylist – Law Roach – were already planning out her looks for the respective press tours this year. Their hard work seems to be paying off now, though, as Zendaya has sported some particularly fresh fits while promoting The Odyssey. Most recently, at the film’s New York premiere, she wore a feathered gown that Roach went to great lengths to coordinate.

Of course, the Malcolm & Marie star’s preparation for her acting work also paid off, and that was certainly the case with her work on Christopher Nolan’s set. Matt Damon previously revealed that Nolan gave the Athena actress a major compliment, as she was the only star on set to get a “perfect” from him after finishing a scene. That praise even served as a humorous point of contention for Damon and Tom Holland, the starlet’s husband.

So what’s next for Zendaya you might ask? Well, she’ll soon mark the release of her fourth Spider-Man movie and will promote Dune: Part Three later this year. After this big year of hers concludes, she’s “disappearing for a little bit.” I’d say that after having to “parachute in” and out of projects for a year and then promote them the following year, I’d say she’s more than earned it. For now, check her out in The Odyssey, which opens in theaters on July 17.