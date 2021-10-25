How Brie Larson, Paul Rudd And More MCU Actors Will Be Involved With Disney’s New Cruise Ship

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become absolutely massive in scope. Beyond simply seeing two or three movies in a year we now see the MCU on Disney+ in a variety of series. But beyond that, MCU actors appear in theme park rides at Disneyland as well as Disney Parks in other countries. But now, the Avengers are going on a cruise, as Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, and more members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be seen as part of a special dining experience on board the Disney Wish.

The Disney Wish is the newest member of the Disney Cruise Line family, and as such, it will include a long list of brand new locations and experiences that other cruise ships simply don’t have. It will include the Aquamouse, an onboard water slide type ride that would be at home as an attraction in any Disney theme park. It will also include its own Star Wars bar, the Hyperspace Lounge. But one of the truly impressive spots will be a dining experience called Avengers: Quantum Encounter.

The new dining experience had been announced previously, so we knew a bit about what it would entail. Ant-Man and the Wasp would be on hand to showcase new Pym technology, including the new Quantum Core, a device that can shrink and grow objects remotely. Each dining table will have one that will be part of the accompanying show.

Of course, as you might guess, something goes wrong with the demonstration, and it gets invaded by Ultron. Since Hope and Scott don’t rethink they can take down Ultron alone, they call in some help, in the form of Captain Marvel and the new Captain America.

We knew that Ant-Man and the Wasp would be part of this experience, but exactly how that would be done had not been revealed. Now Attractions Magazine has confirmed that both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have reprised their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles for this cruise ship show. In addition, Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie will also appear.

Unfortunately for James Spader fans, he will not be voicing Ultron on board the Disney Wish. Instead Ross Marquand will bring Ultron to life, as he recently did for the What If…? Series on Disney+.

All the Marvel actors have already filmed their roles. It apparently took three separate shoots in three separate cities to bring all the Marvel heroes together.

While it’s unclear exactly how the show and the meal will be integrated it seems the action will appear to take place on the upper deck of the ship while the diners will eat below.

The Disney Wish sets sail next summer and there are still plenty of cruise dates available as early as mid June 2022.