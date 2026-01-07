Matt Damon Revealed How He Lost A Lot Of Weight For The Odyssey, And It Surprisingly Didn't Take A Ton Of Personal Trainers

One of the most anticipated films on the 2026 movie schedule is Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in the new film, which is the first Hollywood film shot entirely in IMAX. It was, according to all involved, a production as epic as the poem that inspired it, which required Matt Damon to get in shape like he hasn’t been in decades.

In a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast, Damon was asked about the work he did to get in shape. While getting in shape for action-heavy roles often involves adding a lot of muscle, it turns out Damon went the other way, as his goal, while still being strong, was to shed weight. Damon said:

I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. Like [Christopher Nolan] said, he wanted me lean but strong.

Getting in any sort of specific shape for a role often involves actors working with personal trainers to make sure that they are not only working out, but working out, and eating in a particular way in order to achieve the results they are looking for. Damon clearly did that. He compares his schedule to that of the podcast hosts’ NFL careers, just making it part of his schedule.

However, he also indicates that at least part of the weight loss came from discussions not with a personal trainer, but with his own doctor. Damon has apparently gone gluten-free, and that decision caused him to drop to a weight he hasn’t seen in a long time. He continued:

It's a weird thing, I don't want to bore the shit out of you, but I literally stopped eating, just because of this other thing I did with my doctor, stopped eating gluten. And I lost, like I used to walk around at between 185 and 200, and I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school.

As the father of a kid who is gluten-free, and is therefore largely gluten-free himself, I am actually in awe of this because living gluten-free helps one realize just how absolutely awesome bread actually is. Most of the alternatives just don’t hold a candle to the real thing. I know I would be healthier if I quit, but it’s really difficult for me. Damon apparently hasn't had that problem.

Matt Damon confirms he’s still off gluten, and he seems quite happy about it. He’s still in good shape, which he credits to a combination of the workouts and his new gluten-free lifestyle, saying:

It was a lot of training and a really strict diet.

A look at the trailer for The Odyssey very much shows off the “lean but strong” look that Damon has in the film. While he’s frequently wearing armor, you can tell that he’s in good physical shape, but without being overly muscled. It appears the workouts and the lack of gluten paid off.