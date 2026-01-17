Despite Getting Called Out For His Dad Bod, Ben Affleck Admits Shirtless The Rip Scene Was Necessary (Plus He 'Can't Live Without... Bread')

In the 2026 Netflix release The Rip, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are ready to face off as they play Miami cops who discover millions in cash. While actors are known for getting into shape to play tough, no-nonsense roles, the long-time pals decided to keep their “dad bods” to portray the officers. Affleck even has a brief shirtless scene, and he recently explained why it was necessary for the movie. At the same time, Affleck also humorously discussed his weakness for bread.

Matt Damon definitely got in shape for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey as evidenced by those blaring abs. At the same time, though, his buddy, Ben Affleck, deserves credit for showing some skin himself forThe Rip. While sitting with his pal/costar on ET, Affleck shared a somewhat jokey (but legitimate) argument for his shirtless scene, which takes place in a bathroom:

Well, you know, I take what I can get. [...] It was important to see the character change. Part of what was thematically interesting there was that [his character] had a shirt that was dirty and then he had to put a clean one on. That makes total sense.

This is very true. It would be pretty gross if Affleck's character, Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne, didn't change his shirt after a hard day's work. Also, let's be real, as the also gives audiences an opportunity to see a shirtless Affleck with his “dad bod” and shoulder tattoos in their full glory.

I love how Damon jokes with his buddy about the film crew tweaking the lighting to make sure his body looked “just perfect” for that scene! Fans have come to expect such playful jabs from these guys. After all, these are the same two friends who've joshed each other over who had more “superior” facial hair for the streaming flick. It's hard not to love them.

As for physiques, the secret to the Bourne Identity actor losing weight for The Odyssey was keeping a gluten-free diet that helped him shed over 30 pounds. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, got real about never being able to have the discipline to cut out gluten, and his reason is so relatable:

I can’t do the gluten-free thing. I feel like the one thing I can’t live without is like bread. You know? Rolls…I mean, I don’t like food without gluten.

I know what the Chasing Amy actor means. To have to stay away from dinner rolls, sandwich bread or desserts I’m used to eating would be very hard for me, too. Plus, the gluten-free food I’ve tried before has a distinctive taste and texture, where you know there’s something different. With that said, I’m sure many of us would be able to lose weight and live a healthier life without gluten. However, that doesn’t mean that particular diet is for everyone.

Oh, for the love of bread, Ben Affleck clearly has no shame in showing off that “dad bod,” and I'm here for it. With gluten as his vice and plenty of confidence to boot, who are we to argue with his rationale in any respect? You can watch Affleck’s shirtless physique in his and Matt Damon’s The Rip, which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription.