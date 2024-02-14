Most Actors Work Out Heavily For Superhero Roles. Dakota Johnson's Trainer Calls It 'Bulls--t'

There is one particular trend that has taken over comic book movies for the past two or more decades (as well as most of the upcoming superhero movies ) , and that is actors taking on extreme workouts and diets in order to have major body transformations. Chris Hemsworth as Thor, funnyman Kumail Nanjani’s crazy superhero body transformation for MCU’s The Eternals, and even Natalie Portman felt the need to get in fighting shape for her brief time wielding Mighty Thor’s hammer are just a few examples. But a trainer for Dakota Johnson, now starring in the recently released Madam Web, is calling “bullshit,” saying she believes less is more when it comes to physical training.

Megan Roup, a professional trainer who has garnered the admiration of celebrities like Sofia Richie and, of course, Dakota Johnson, champions a minimalist approach to fitness, which forms the foundation of her widely acclaimed fitness empire. In a chat with E! News , she challenges the prevalent belief, particularly among women, that an hour of cardio daily is essential. She explains:

We've been trained, especially women, like, we need to be doing an hour of cardio day. And to be honest, it's bulls--t. And it's really the complete opposite, to me, building a habit around movement is all about committing to less so that you can show up more. It's not sustainable to work out hours a day.

Roup, who used to follow strict gym routines herself, draws from her experience as a former dancer for the Brooklyn Nets. She stresses the significance of feasible commitments to physical activity. She used her expertise to help Dakota prepare for her role by focusing on practical fitness training to combat long shooting days. Megan also shares her preparation method for her role as paramedic Casandra Webb in the latest offering from Sony Pictures' Spider-Universe movie:

she was looking to train for this role and so wanted to start working with me in real life. We really concentrated on a light sprinkle of dance cardio at the beginning and end of our classes together, and then really focusing on a full-body, low-impact workout.

I think we all can get behind Megan Roup's approach to fitness. Of course, not every superhero’s jib is cut similarly. What might be helpful to the cast of Madame Web might not be what is in order for actors portraying larger-than-life characters such as Thor or Hercules.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to argue with the results. In recent weeks, the ladies of Madame Web have been getting fans talking as they step out looking fantastic in sheer outfits. I think Roup knows what she's talking about.

The cast of the latest Spidey flick to hit the 2024 movie schedule might be looking their best thanks to their trainer, the same thing can’t be said about their flick. Critics have seen Madame Web and theyhave been brutal on Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s new movie. Based on 86 critics write-ups, the movie currently has a dismal 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes . Many of them have pointed out that the movie feels outdated and belongs to a bygone era. It's harsh criticism indeed.

However, the movie is currently showing in theaters near you. I recommend checking it out and forming your own opinion.