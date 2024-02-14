Most Actors Work Out Heavily For Superhero Roles. Dakota Johnson's Trainer Calls It 'Bulls--t'
Now this is the sort of workout I can get behind.
There is one particular trend that has taken over comic book movies for the past two or more decades (as well as most of the upcoming superhero movies), and that is actors taking on extreme workouts and diets in order to have major body transformations. Chris Hemsworth as Thor, funnyman Kumail Nanjani’s crazy superhero body transformation for MCU’s The Eternals, and even Natalie Portman felt the need to get in fighting shape for her brief time wielding Mighty Thor’s hammer are just a few examples. But a trainer for Dakota Johnson, now starring in the recently released Madam Web, is calling “bullshit,” saying she believes less is more when it comes to physical training.
Megan Roup, a professional trainer who has garnered the admiration of celebrities like Sofia Richie and, of course, Dakota Johnson, champions a minimalist approach to fitness, which forms the foundation of her widely acclaimed fitness empire. In a chat with E! News, she challenges the prevalent belief, particularly among women, that an hour of cardio daily is essential. She explains:
Roup, who used to follow strict gym routines herself, draws from her experience as a former dancer for the Brooklyn Nets. She stresses the significance of feasible commitments to physical activity. She used her expertise to help Dakota prepare for her role by focusing on practical fitness training to combat long shooting days. Megan also shares her preparation method for her role as paramedic Casandra Webb in the latest offering from Sony Pictures' Spider-Universe movie:
I think we all can get behind Megan Roup's approach to fitness. Of course, not every superhero’s jib is cut similarly. What might be helpful to the cast of Madame Web might not be what is in order for actors portraying larger-than-life characters such as Thor or Hercules.
It's hard to argue with the results. In recent weeks, the ladies of Madame Web have been getting fans talking as they step out looking fantastic in sheer outfits. I think Roup knows what she's talking about.
The cast of the latest Spidey flick to hit the 2024 movie schedule might be looking their best thanks to their trainer, the same thing can’t be said about their flick. Critics have seen Madame Web and theyhave been brutal on Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s new movie. Based on 86 critics write-ups, the movie currently has a dismal 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many of them have pointed out that the movie feels outdated and belongs to a bygone era. It's harsh criticism indeed.
However, the movie is currently showing in theaters near you. I recommend checking it out and forming your own opinion.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
