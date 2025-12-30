Gladiator's Infamous Opening Shot Wasn't In The Script And Wasn't Planned. How Ridley Scott Got The Wheat Field
This isn't a smoking endorsement.
Remember that iconic scene of Maximus Decimus Meridius walking through a field of wheat at the beginning of Gladiator? Given it's one of the best 2000s movies , I'm guessing we're all familiar with the shot, and probably even recreated it at least once or twice while ambling around. But did you know that this legendary opening scene from the Best Picture winner wasn’t even planned and didn’t actually even feature Russell Crowe?
Gladiator is seen as one of Ridley Scott’s best movies, and the shot of Maximus grazing his hand over the top of the wheat has become a signature moment, and perfectly sets the tone for the dramatic story that unfolds. However, it was actually a happy accident that occurred after the director got onto Crowe’s body-double on the final day of shooting, as Scott told Deadline:
Wait, so Ridley Scott is telling us that the shot, seemingly of Crowe, and one that’s become instantly recognizable over the years, didn’t even involve the actor? Well, huh. Instead of an actor who was on the way to becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, it was his double taking a break to have a smoke near a wheatfield when a director suddenly got a great idea.
When Scott was pressed about this revelation, the legendary filmmaker, who somehow has never won an Oscar, added some additional details to this incredible behind-the-scenes Gladiator story. This includes a tidbit about the importance of being spontaneous while on set.
The combination of the visuals and Hans Zimmer’s remarkable score not only created an unforgettable movie moment we’re still going crazy for 25 years after the movie was first released, but also set the tone for Maximus’ story of redemption that played out in the Coliseum. It’s well known that the Gladiator script went through several changes as the movie was coming together, and this small-yet-crucial alteration paid off handsomely.
Now you know the story behind how Ridley Scott (not to mention a body-double deciding to take a smoke break at possibly the best time in the history of Hollywood) led to one of the greatest opening shots of all time. You can revisit the scene and the rest of the movie now, as Gladiator is one of the best free movies streaming.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.