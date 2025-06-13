How To Train Your Dragon And Loungefly Are Joining Forces For The Collab We All Needed
Where's my wallet?
The release of the live action How To Train Your Dragon is hitting theaters, and there’s every possible reason for optimism. Reviews are over the top positive. Box office expectations are really high, and most importantly, we just got word we’re getting a collaboration between the beloved franchise and Loungefly.
That’s right. Everyone’s favorite line of minibags and purses is joining forces with the popular dragon franchise for a line of highly functional and extremely cute accessories. Among the offerings will be a Night Fury mini backpack, as well as a crossbody, a wallet, pins and charms and a t-shirt and sweatshirt. You can check out the miniback below…
That black and green combination really pops, and I appreciate that it’s the right level of flashy. Some people go for merchandise that’s as aggressively themed as possible, but I prefer tie-ins that are a little more subtle. As such, this is exactly the sort of thing I’m into.
The other merchandise is great too, though I’ll give a special shoutout to the bag charms, which feature a collection of various dragons. Those are a lot more in your face, but given the size, they need to have a little more pop to them. You can check out the whole lot below…
How To Train Your Dragon officially drops in US theaters today. The live action adaptation comes fifteen years after the original movie, and it is getting really positive reviews from critics who are praising its heart and sense of adventure. It is widely expected to win its opening weekend, and if word of mouth is as strong as it has been at early screenings, it could have quite an extended run and be one of the biggest movies of the summer, as it's also available in a variety of upgraded formats.
Given the devoted fanbase and how cute all this merchandise is, you’d expect the collaboration to be a big hit for Loungefly too. It’s currently available for purchase over at Loungefly’s website and may not be around for long!
Mack Rawden
