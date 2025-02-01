How To Train Your Dragon’s Gerard Butler Explains Why The Live-Action Version Is ‘A Lot More Scary’ Than The Animated Films

As we approach the release of the live-action How To Train Your Dragon on the 2025 movie schedule, we're finally getting to see peeks of the practical version of Berk, and every piece of information has been getting fans excited. Now, Gerard Butler is opening up about how this new film differs from its animated predecessor, explaining why it's actually scarier than the OG film.

In an interview with The Direct, Butler, who plays Stoick the Vast in the live-action film and voiced him in the OG movies, shared that the new project will be more frightening. This shift in tone came up because the actor was asked how this new live-action film differs from the animated project. Elaborating on why he thinks the new movie is scarier, the Den of Thieves actor said:

When a dragon is breathing fire over a bunch of actual Viking men and women running, it feels a lot more scary than when it was animated. You have a little more you can distance yourself, but this feels much more involved and just immersive.

If you watch the live-action How to Train Your Dragon trailer and compare it to the animated one from 2010, the tone of the two is quite different. The live-action is more serious, and its music is meant to get the blood pumping. Meanwhile, the animated one is plucky and fun.

Overall, the live-action is meant to be much darker and serious, which isn’t surprising as some of the later animated movies, like Hidden World, left us ugly crying by the end because they are so deep, dark and emotional.

Considering the live-action dragons already look damn good, the new movie is going to feel more intense and immersive, which is a good thing. Seeing as the first animated film's focus is trying to show that these alarming majestic creatures aren’t all bad, you do have to make them intimidating and lifelike first before showing their lighter side.

Many fans were concerned about how the dragons would look, and this is just because creature design for live-action can be kind of hit-and-miss when your original model is a fictitious animated creature. Thankfully, this new HTTYD looks amazing, and Butler's comments up my excitement too.

Speaking of Butler, he revealed other interesting BTS info about the film coming out later this year, including talking about the pieces of “hell” he called a costume. Plus, while some people were skeptical of Hiccup’s actor Mason Thames, his co-star Nick Frost gave big praise to him and his performance. So, all around the cast is excited and invested in this film.

As for the movie itself, fans are optimistic as so far this looks like it’ll be a decent adaptation. The trailer showed us the most iconic scene of the movie, and it already looks like it’ll be a tearjerker. So, hopes are high. Also, with a cast that features faces from the old films and new folks who are all stoked about this new adaptation, it already feels like it will be something that all fans can enjoy.