‘He Has Funny Bones’: How To Train Your Dragon Actor Praises Live-Action Hiccup Actor

Disney isn’t the only Hollywood studio betting on live-action remakes of animated classics. Universal Studios is also getting into the game by adapting one of the best DreamWorks Animation films, How To Train Your Dragon. Fans of the classic flick are thrilled they’re getting more stories in the universe, but the live-action element was unexpected. Thankfully, they don’t have to worry, considering the original director is at the helm again, and the new Hiccup actor is getting tons of praise from his cast. It seems like the film is in good hands — or should we say, good dragon’s reigns.

The live-action How To Train Your Dragon cast is full of veteran and rising actors, including Gerard Butler, who is reprising his role as Sotick the Vast. However, it’s the newcomer to the franchise, Nick Frost, who has been reassuring fans that the adaptation is going to be everything they deserve.

Frost plays Gobber the Belch, the longtime friend and right-hand man to Hiccup’s father, Stoick the Vast. All that’s to say, he spends a lot of time acting alongside The Black Phone’s Mason Thames, who landed the iconic protagonist role. In an interview with Collider, Frost opened up about what it was like working with Thames:

Even not when we're shooting, just watching him, watching how his body works is so weird and funny, and he has funny bones and he's lovely. I got to meet his family a lot and they're all lovely, and you can see why he's as grounded as he is when you see where he comes from. We had a lot of scenes together, and there wasn't one thing that I did during a scene that was unscripted that ruffled him at all. He just loved it. He loved to improvise. We loved to improvise together. I was like, 'Hey, why don't we try this?' And he’d be like, 'Yeah, let's do it!”

It’s always nice when an actor doesn’t take themselves too seriously and is able to really connect with their character enough to improvise on the spot.

Based on Frost’s praise, it seems like Thames is exactly that kind of actor, which bodes well for fans worried that a live-action remake would ruin Hiccup’s quirky, loveable personality. And if that doesn’t offer some peace of mind, check out Thames’ work in Netflix’s raunchy, coming-of-age comedy Incoming. It shows off his incredible comedic timing and adorable charm too.

Basically, what I'm saying is, I know Jay Baruchel left big shoes to fill. However, it sounds like Thames is more than up for the task, especially after reading Frost's comments.

While the live-action How To Train Your Dragon finished filming in May, it won’t be making an appearance on the 2024 Movie Schedule. Instead, it is set to premiere in theaters on June 13, 2025, alongside Disney Animation’s Elio.

This gives fans of the animated trilogy plenty of time to stream the originals on some of the best streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock, and prepare themselves for what a live-action Toothless is going to look like when he makes his mark on the 2025 movie schedule.