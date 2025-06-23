I Called The Ending Of Brokeback Mountain While Watching It For The First Time, But There Was One Surprising Detail That Wrecked Me

I was 6 years old when Brokeback Mountain was released, and for most of my life, I’ve been hearing a lot of deserved praise for one of the 2000s' best movies. Over that time, I’ve also heard a lot about how tragic this film is, but never learned exactly why. When I watched Brokeback Mountain for the first time in celebration of the western's limited release for the 20th anniversary, I figured out why pretty quickly, though, and correctly predicted how it would end.

However, there is a detail I didn’t expect regarding the end that absolutely wrecked me, despite my hunch being correct.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I Had A Feeling Jake Gyllenhaal’s Character Was Going To Die From The Start

In this all-time great western drama, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Jack is the more reckless of the two lead characters. We see that through his history with rodeo as well as his relationship with his horse on Brokeback, which tragically parallels the spontaneous and reckless event that ultimately leads to his death.

Early on, I realized he wouldn’t survive this movie. He lives as openly and as freely as he can in a place where it's not accepted. Jack is always the one asking Ennis to run away with him, and he’s the one willing to take the risk to live with his love.

In the film, Jack’s wife tells Heath Ledger’s Ennis that he died when the tire on his car exploded. However, Ennis also imagines his love being beaten to death, making the actual cause of his death a bit ambiguous. However, I think it also implies how dangerous it was for these men to live and love each other.

I had a feeling Jack would be the one to die, because he's the one who's more willing and ready to love Ennis openly. He also wears his emotions on his sleeve and acts in reckless ways here and there, juxtaposing Ennis’ reserved and overprotective ways.

Thinking about all of that, I figured this kind of tension and ultimate end would happen for these two men. However, I didn’t expect it to happen years after their first trip up the mountain.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

However, I Had No Clue How Much Time This Movie Spanned. So, When Jack Died All Those Years Later, It Shocked Me

When I started watching Brokeback Mountain, I had assumed the film's events would all take place on that trip up the mountain when they first meet. I did not expect it to span more than a decade of time.

So, rather than a fast and fiery love story, this movie is a bit more methodical and slow-burning, with pockets of fire and passion throughout. This makes it so the story doesn’t burn fast and bright; and is more like embers barely staying alit as these two men wrestle with their feelings and societal expectations.

Every time Jack proposes that they run away together, it gets more heartbreaking. Every time they leave each other after a trip, it becomes more emotional. And eventually, when Jack dies, seeing an older Ennis come to terms with what he lost is absolutely heartbreaking.

For over a decade, Ennis struggles with his life and love and never takes the leap to be with the man he treasures most. All his repressed feelings keep him away from what he really wants, and then, eventually, years and years later, the option to finally act on said emotions is taken away from him forever.

If this story only took place over a short period of time, Jack’s death would still be very sad, don’t get me wrong. However, because it happened over many years, these men live a lot of their lives, and their relationship is core to their existence for so long, so for it to be taken away without having reached its full potential is a heartbreak I wasn't expected.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Seeing Ennis In Jack’s Home And How He Reacted To His Old Jacket Is What Wrecked Me

Now, the real moment that absolutely brreaks me comes after Ennis learns of Jack’s death. He travels to the home of his love’s parents, and while there, finds his old jacket from their trip on Brokeback Mountain, covered in blood.

Ledger’s performance in this scene is remarkable. Without saying a single word, he’s able to communicate the heartache and grief he feels about this loss, as he takes the jacket from the closet and hugs it. It's almost like he's transported back to that fateful trip while also mourning everything they’d lost in the present.

After that, we get to look forward to the future for a second as Ennis learns that his daughter is getting married. When she goes to his home, it's clear how lonely he is; however, it's lovely to see him happy for his kid finding love, while still hard not to think about what could have been with him and Jack in that moment. Especially considering they were around the same age when they first met as his daughter is in this scene.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Then, to twist this tragic knife a bit more, that final scene features Ennis going to his closet to put away his daughter’s sweater that she left behind. When he opens the door, Jack’s old shirt and jacket are still hanging there, front and center, with a picture of the mountain they fell in love on.

Watching him fix those buttons with tears in his eyes and adjust the photo took me right back to where their relationship started, and got me thinking about everything that could have been, but sadly never was.

This film, which arguably should have won Best Picture, is truly a tragedy, and it’s easily one of Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s best movies, because they are utterly beautiful and heartbreaking as these star-crossed lovers. Even though I knew that from the start, there was plenty I didn’t realize that made this all the more emotional, and because of that, I’ve been deeply and profoundly moved.