Netflix Spoiled One Perfect Match Couple Months Before The Season 3 Premiere, And That’s Actually Making Me Enjoy The Show More

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the first six episodes of Perfect Match Season 3, which are available to stream with a Netflix subscription if you’re not caught up.

I think it’s safe to say that most of us don’t like having the endings to movies, TV shows or books spoiled. Personally, I avoid spoilers as much as possible, but there’s also something to the theory that if you know what happens beforehand, you know what to pay attention to. Whichever side you fall on, Netflix didn’t really give us a choice with Perfect Match Season 3, currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule.

Months ahead of Perfect Match's release, it was revealed that Amber Desiree “AD” Smith from Love Is Blind Season 6 and Ollie Sutherland from Love Is Blind UK Season 1 had not only met and coupled up on the upcoming Netflix series (which filmed in September 2024), but that they were still together. I didn’t understand why the streamer would do this, but after watching the first six episodes, I actually think knowing the spoiler is making the watch more enjoyable.

AD And Ollie’s Relationship Was Revealed On Love Is Blind Season 8 Reunion

This season of Perfect Match pulls former reality TV contestants from multiple shows from both within the Netflix Reality Universe — like The Ultimatum and Too Hot to Handle — and outside of it, dipping into the past casts of shows like Love Island and even The Bachelor. However, it’s especially a blast to watch if you’re a fan of Love Is Blind, and back in March, Netflix couldn’t help but give that audience a taste of what was to come.

During the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland made their debut, announcing then and there that they’d gotten engaged after falling in love on a show we had not yet had the opportunity to see. Ollie said:

Even as early on as when we were on Perfect Match, I noticed that we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations, talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life. I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now.

If it wasn’t surprising enough that these two reality TV contestants from different countries had met on a different reality show and gotten engaged, just a couple of months later in May, AD and Ollie announced they were expecting a child together! So now that Perfect Match Season 3 has finally arrived, does knowing all of this take some of the suspense out of the current episodes? Absolutely not.

We’re Getting To See How AD And Ollie’s Love Story Developed

Knowing that Ollie Sutherland and AD Smith are endgame has really only made the viewing experience better, at least through the first six episodes. When the two Love Is Blind contestants hit it off immediately, there was definitely a sense of, “Oh my god, it’s happening!” Their chemistry was instantaneous and undeniable, and it wasn’t long before Ollie was telling AD that he felt closer to her than he had with his fiancée on Love Is Blind UK.

(To refresh our memories, Ollie Sutherland got engaged to Demi Brown, who said, “I do not, for now,” at their wedding. AD Smith, meanwhile, was engaged to Clay Gravesande, and while she said “I do” at the altar, he did not.)

Knowing from the beginning that AD and Ollie make it out of Perfect Match together (or at least that they end up together when it’s all over) allows us to sit back and enjoy the ride.

Knowing They End Up Together Has Made Some Parts Of Perfect Match Less Stressful

If AD and Ollie’s ending weren’t spoiled for me, I’m not sure I’d believe this is a relationship that works out. Despite the connection between the two being nothing short of electric, it also seems obvious that Ollie went on Perfect Match looking for a good time. So it’s actually pretty fun to see him catch feelings so fast and get a bit territorial.

Knowing they’re together also allows me to find the humor in situations that would otherwise have me worrying about the couple. When AD and Ollie got to go to the boardroom, it was hilarious to see her call him out for wanting to bring in Alex Zamora from Temptation Island.

Then, AD got sent on a date with The Ultimatum alum J.R. Warren, and while we got to see Ollie sweat a little bit when they came back holding hands, I was never stressed out about who she’d end up matching with that night. However, when it was Ollie’s turn to go on a date, that tension came flooding back.

Some Parts Of Perfect Match Are More Stressful Because The Stakes Feel Higher

AD’s little flirtations with J.R. and any other guy on Perfect Match felt frivolous to me, because I know how it all turns out. However, Episode 6 “Double Trouble” made me realize just how high the stakes are for the couple. After Ollie and AD were picked as the strongest match, Ollie was sent on a date with two bombshells, while AD was sent home. EXCUSE ME????

I was practically as inconsolable as AD, because this was not the love story I was promised back in March. What do you mean she has to leave? Ollie looked pretty broken up about having to say goodbye to her too … until he realized he’d be going on a date with both Justine Joy Ndiba from Love Island USA and Olivia Rae from Temptation Island.

Ollie looked like a kid in a candy shop, and I absolutely hated watching him flirt and hold hands with these women. It was especially painful to hear him talk to Justine about having children, theorizing with her if they’d want boys or girls. If I was nauseous watching that, I can’t imagine AD was too thrilled.

Luckily, AD returned as one of the “singles” for the mixer at the end of Episode 6, reuniting her with Ollie. If the previews are any indication, things may get worse for them before they get better.

Having Their Relationship Spoiled Doesn’t Ruin The Experience At All

Even if AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland were the only couple on this show, knowing that they will go on to get engaged and have a baby has not ruined my experience. Perfect Match is chock-full of other couples and wonderful drama that hasn’t been spoiled. We also don’t know which couple will pull out the win in the end, so even if you are staunchly against spoilers, there’s still plenty to enjoy.

Now, with AD due to give birth to her and Ollie’s baby in November and the couple planning to get married by the end of the year, Perfect Match has restored my faith in reality dating shows by proving that they can both be entertaining and actually form lasting connections. So I’d say that having this relationship spoiled has definitely not ruined the viewing experience and actually made it even better.

Episodes 7-9 are available to stream on Netflix now, with the finale dropping Friday, August 15.