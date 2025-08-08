I Have A Gripe With Fantastic Four: First Steps' Avengers: Doomsday Tease That's Still Bothering Me

Among the upcoming Marvel movies is the first Avengers movie since the universe-shattering Avengers: Endgame, and I’m sad to say that my hype for Doomsday is a lot more lowkey than I wish it was. And I think one big reason why actually has to do with the latest of Marvel post-credits scenes . I don’t think it had a big enough impact, and the missed opportunity has been eating at me.

(Image credit: Marvel)

I Found Doctor Doom’s Debut In Fantastic Four: First Steps Rather Underwhelming

Fantastic Four’s tease for Avengers: Doomsday takes place four years after the events of First Steps. The scene, which was actually directed by the Russo Brothers, involves Sue Storm and her son Franklin hanging out at home. She turns her head for a moment and goes to the other room before returning and seeing Franklin face-to-face with Doctor Doom.

Marvel fans have known for some time that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom since he made a surprise appearance at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 . But, after seeing this post-credits scene, it’s clear to me that we’ll have to wait to see his take on the Marvel villain until Doomsday. While I understand why Marvel Studios would do this, seeing the back of Doctor Doom’s head didn’t necessarily make me anticipate Doomsday anymore.

The scene does perhaps suggest that Franklin and his amazing powers could have something to do with how the Fantastic Four and the Avengers link up , but it feels too vague for me to latch on to anything specific about it. I wish the scene had involved RDJ introducing his villain a lot more, and perhaps saying some memorable line that would stick with me for the next year and a half, but instead, I’m left with this feeling of what could have been.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I Can’t Stop Thinking About How The Infinity Saga Built Up Its Big Villain Better

Now, if you’ve been following what’s been going on with the MCU behind the scenes, you know that RDJ wasn’t always the plan for the big bad in the Multiverse Saga; it was Jonathan Majors’ Kang, who got fired after getting mixed up in some legal issues . That being said, I still can’t help but contrast how Doctor Doom is being teased after the previous saga built up the threat of Thanos across movies over the years.

By the time we got to Avengers: Infinity War, we had seen Thanos’ face, and some of the damage he could do through the Infinity Stones and so forth. But, I’m walking into Avengers: Doomsday not feeling any fear at all about Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom. And I’m honestly a little worried about how the actor is going to portray a completely different character in the universe after being so beloved as Iron Man in the Infinity Saga.

I would have thought Fantastic Four would be the perfect place for the MCU to establish what to look forward to in the next Avengers a bit more, but I’m going to have to wait for the Avengers: Doomsday release date in December 2026 instead. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still very excited, but I wish Fantastic Four had me leaving the theater absolutely hyped and on the edge of my seat for what’s next.