I Really Hope These Rumors Swirling About Scarlet Witch And The Mutant Saga Are True

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been popular for nearly two decades now and is showing no signs of slowing down. New content is constantly being released in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription, although folks are particularly invested in upcoming Marvel movies. There are countless rumors about what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve for the future, and there's one about Scarlet Witch's role in the Mutant Saga that I'm really hoping turns out to be legit.

Moviegoers who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain characters are fan favorites, with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff being one of the most popular. Fans have been waiting for her return since Doctor Strange 2's ending, and a new rumor from scooper MTTSH claims the following:

Not only will Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff return, but she’s also set to be one of the main leads - and villains - of the Mutant Saga.

While this is just a rumor that we should take with a grain of salt, I'm so hoping that this report ends up being true. It's been too long since Wanda has been seen in the MCU, and I would love to see her have a major role in the forthcoming Mutant Saga. And since the X-Men are (obviously) expected to be a major presence in that Phase, it would make sense for Kevin Feige to bring back the Scarlet Witch in a significant role. We'll just have to wait and see if there's any validity to this claim.

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This is just one of many rumors about Scarlet Witch swirling around online, in large part due to the character's popularity. Fans are holding out hope that she will appear in the next Avengers movie, despite not being included in the Doomsday cast list. For her part, Elizabeth Olsen has denied having a role, although fans don't necessarily believe in her. In fact, there were reports that Wanda might be Doctor Doom's bride in the mysterious blockbuster.

(Image credit: Marvel)

While the OG stars of the X-Men movies will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, a new group of actors are expected to star in Jake Schreier's developing X-Men movie. Bringing in Wanda seems like a logical choice, and Elizabeth Olsen has expressed interest in adapting the House of M storyline from the comics, so maybe that's what's coming together. Either way, I need more of the Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully, we get news about Elizabeth Olsen's future in the shared universe sooner rather than later.