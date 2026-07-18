There Are Some Bonkers Rumors About Margot Robbie Joining The MCU, And The Character Choices Are A+

Given Margot Robbie’s stellar performance as Harley Quinn, it's understandable as to why fans would want to see her in more superhero fare. In that regard, she's been the subject of various casting rumors over the years, even Invisible Woman chatter linked to Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It's more recently been alleged that she may make the jump from the DCU to the MCU. Obviously, nothing is set in stone as far as the general public knows but, regardless, the characters mentioned in this latest report are excellent.

Superhero movie-related rumors can definitely be wild, and this latest bit of gossip on Robbie from Main Middle Man on X fits the bill. However, I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't at least be intrigued by the notion of her playing either of the two roles mentioned:

And my source told me more: Margot Robbie isnt in talks to play Emma Frost. In fact, she was offered the role of Mystique. Not for the X-Men movie.

So, first and foremost, both of these characters have ties to X-Men, which is being rebooted at Marvel Studios. The notion of Robbie playing the diamond-shelled telepath Emma Frost would make a lot of sense. The Barbie star definitely looks like the character and has the charisma needed to play her. Yet she'd also be an intriguing pick for Raven Darkhölme/Mystique, the blue, shapeshifter who's typically portrayed as Magneto's right-hand woman.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

It shouldn't come as a surprise that fans have all kinds of thoughts. In terms of a potential Mystique casting, one fan, Rain, ask if she would be a “variant like how Cavill was for Wolverine?” That's a fair question, considering the MCU is still in the midst of the Multiverse Saga. It's also worth mentioning that Rebecca Romijn is reprising her role as Mystique (from the 2000s X-Men flicks) in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

There are also some fans who seem to think Margot Robbie would be a better fit for another X-Men character. A couple of users suggested she should play Rogue, who was previously played Anna Paquin on the big screen. They're particularly interested in Rogue's ability to take - and use - the powers of fellow mutants. On that note, Flashpoint56 says:

Her and Rouge in a Captain Marvel movie to take [Carol's] powers.

Nevertheless, there does seem to be fan-based interest in Robbie taking on the role of Raven. One fan in the comments even pitched another Marvel Special Presentation that could show Mystique giving birth to Nightcrawler. Such a project is probably a long shot but, hey, wilder things have happened right?

As far as Marvel's mutants go, I'm not sure just how many people would've expected Romijn to return for Doomsday or Alan Cumming to return to his role as Nightcrawler in that film as well. The pair will also be joined by fellow X-Men franchise alums like James Marsden, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who are reprising, Cyclops, Professor X and Magneto, respectively.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the whole, what seems to be very clear is that fans and scoopers are clamoring for news on the cinematic future of the X-Men. Rumors have been flying around left and right and, just this week, it was alleged that Adam Driver was in contention for Magneto in the Jake Schreier-helmed reboot.

More rumors are bound to crop up in the lead-up to the reboot, and fellow upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. For now, though, I like the notion of Margot Robbie joining this world and, even if she doesn't play a mutant, I'm sure there's a place for her within the franchise.

Check out the return of the veteran X-Men cast in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. Those classic 2000s films can also be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.