Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Makes Thrilling Claim About The Defenders I Hope Is True

If you watched Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on the 2026 TV schedule like I did, the latest rumor about Season 3 may not come as a huge surprise, but that doesn’t mean I’m not psyched! It sounds like there is at least a decent chance that The Defenders (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) will be fully reunited in Season 3, and I really hope that is the case. It’s all still rumor at this point, but the amount of smoke is growing, and a fire seems more and more likely. Here’s what we know.

The Reunion That Started In Season 2 Will Allegedly Expand In Season 3

After Disney+ successfully revived what was formerly Netflix’s little corner of Marvel with the first season of Daredevil: Born Again, the streamer upped the ante by adding Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) to the fold in Season 2. Then, after a couple of mentions, we finally got our first look at Luke Cage (Mike Colter) since his own show ended in 2018 at the very end of the season finale. That left just one Defender unaccounted for, Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

Rumors have quickly spread that Iron Fist would be part of Season 3, and this was more or less confirmed when photos of Mike Colter and Finn Jones on set appeared online. Now, a new rumor leans into that and claims that up to half of the upcoming season of Daredevil: Born Again would be about The Defenders. My Time to Shine Hello, who is known for his scoops on X, wrote:

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[The] first half of Daredevil Born Again Season 3 is The Defenders 2 as they focus on them while Matt is in prison. We will see them on their own.

If you’ll recall, Season 2 ended with Daredevil (well, Matt Murdock) getting arrested for being a “vigilante” in the outgoing Mayor Wilson Fisk’s New York, where such behavior was deemed illegal. It sounds like allies are ready to pick up where Daredevil left off, with the potential for a Heroes for Hire project if all goes well.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I Really Hope All Four Defenders Are Involved

I am a big fan of the Marvel shows that started on Netflix with the original Daredevil and continued with spinoffs Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Eventually, they all came together in the 8-episode show The Defenders. Those shows have now migrated away from Netflix into the official MCU and can be seen with a Disney+ subscription. I didn’t love The Defenders, but I don’t think Netflix gave them a fighting chance, as the whole enterprise seemed to be running on fumes at the end. I can’t wait to see if Disney+ can revive the superhero team and incorporate them even more into the MCU.

We all know the Avengers are returning on the 2026 movie schedule in Avengers: Doomsday, and I really liked 2025’s Thunderbolts* (though, a Daredevil cameo would have made it better), so bringing back another great superhero team like Defenders is exactly the kind of thing I want from the MCU. Especially because this was a team that started small and grew organically on screen, and that’s how I think things should be done. We’ve got a while to wait for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and see if these rumors are true, but it makes total sense, so there’s no reason to believe it’s not true.