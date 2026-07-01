Anya Taylor-Joy's Rumored Role In The MCU Will Please Longtime X-Men Fans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing developing and releasing new titles, both in theater and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While fans are hyped for upcoming Marvel movies, there are countless rumors about what Kevin Feige and company are planning. And a new report claims he wants Anya Taylor-Joy for a role that'll please longtime X-Men fans.

Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how the X-Men movies lasted from 2000 to 2020, with the final chapter being Josh Boone's The New Mutants. That movie featured an ensemble cast including Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy, and a rumor posted on MTTSH's Twitter claims that the latter might be reprising her role in the MCU. It reads:

Kevin Feige is reportedly interested in bringing Anya Taylor-Joy back as Magik.

Honestly, take my money. Because while I'm hyped for mutants to finally join the fun as part of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday as well as in the developing X-Men movie, it would be awesome to see the Queen's Gambit actress get the chance to play Illyana Nikolaievna Rasputina / Magik again on the big screen. She crushed it the first time, despite the movie being released mid-pandemic and being a box office bomb.

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Of course, this is just a rumor at this point, one we should probably take with a giant grain of salt. There are countless rumors about the future of the MCU, and not all of them can be true. But it would stand to reason if Kevin Feige wanted to get the Emmy-nominated actress in the shared universe.

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Disney+ is the streaming home for the MCU, as well as the X-Men franchise including The New Mutants. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

While the X-Men were left out of the MCU for its first few phases, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties finally allowed mutants to be brought in. That's a big reason why the previous franchise ended with The New Mutants, and it would be a full circle moment if Anya Taylor-Joy got to reprise her role within the shared universe.