Elizabeth Olsen Reveals The Scarlet Witch Comic Story She Still Wants To Adapt (And It’s An Epic Choice)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a reputation for constantly growing, thanks to new content hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Moviegoers who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know that some characters are fan favorites, chief among them being Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. The beloved actress recently shared one story from the comics she'd like to bring to life, and it's a pretty epic choice.

Fans have been wondering if/when Olsen will appear in upcoming Marvel movies ever since the end of Doctor Strange 2 saw Wanda seemingly sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold. During a recent convention appearance (via Twitter), the His Three Daughters actress was asked about what Marvel story she'd still like to tell. Her response was:

I mean, I just think House of M is just the coolest. I don't know how to make it make sense to you guys. But maybe there's some fan pitches or theories out there. But I just think it could be so fun to deal with X-Men and Avengers and 'no more mutants.'

Honestly, this would be awesome. House of M is a very popular plotline in Marvel comics, and features one of the most iconic (and terrifying) displays of power from The Scarlet Witch's time on the page. Olsen wants to be able to utter the words "no more mutants", although it's unclear if that story will really make sense within the MCU.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Elizabeth Olsen's tenure as Wanda Maximoff. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

For those unaware, House of M is comic book storyline that debuted back in 2005. It's set in an alternate universe, one where mutants have dominance over humans and Magneto and his family rule. That includes The Scarlet Witch, who remains super powerful but is also a bit insane. A huge battle happens between heroes and the mutants on Genosha, where Wanda sees her brother Quiksilver die before her. In a fit of rage and power she says "no more mutants", resulting in almost all of them being stripped of their abilities. In the end the mutant population of the planet goes from millions to hundreds, with a number of our beloved characters losing their skills such as Charles Xavier.

That's the short end of this story, which is complicated and features multiple universes. Elizabeth Olsen previously expressed interest in bringing this specific comic plot to life, and fans thought WandaVision might adapt House of M.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Exactly when we'll see Olsen back as The Scarlet Witch on the big screen is a total mystery at the time of writing this story. While she reprised her role by voicing Wanda in Marvel Zombies, the actress' name wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. Feige teased that even more names are in the movie, and fans are hoping that Wanda will be back in the highly anticipated blockbuster.

For her part, Elizabeth Olsen has denied being in Doomsday. But that hasn't stopped fans from crossing their fingers. And who knows? Maybe an adaptation of House of M could entice the film and TV star to return.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if Wanda Maximoff will end up showing up throughout its runtime.